USAFA wildfire causes school closure in Academy District 20

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Academy District 20 (D20) said due to the wildfire activity at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) along with high winds, and pre-evacuation notices Douglass Valley Elementary would be closed on Monday, Feb. 26.

D20 said while Douglass Valley Elementary School would be closed, Air Academy High School will have a Synchronous eLearning day. Before and after school care on USAFA is also canceled, according to D20.

Working with USAFA, D20 will be allowed to pick up students who live on USAFA and need transportation to D20 Schools and Special Education programs happening off-base.

