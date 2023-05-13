USAID launches grant program in Ukraine to foster export alliances

Applications will be accepted until September 30, 2023

The program is designed to support businesses that seek to jointly promote their products in international markets.

"Given the blocking of Ukrainian exports and declining demand in the domestic market, the program to create and support the activities of associations of enterprises in export alliances should help our businesses to [expand] in foreign markets," said Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

"The growth of domestic production, in turn, should become the key to further economic recovery in Ukraine.”

The priority sectors for grant support are information technology, engineering, manufacturing, as well as creative industries and services. However, the program is open to applications for support of other sectors that meet the selection criteria.

The program will provide about 15 grants ranging from $35,000 to $150,000. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 30, 2023. The program will consider applications in two stages: until June 30 and until Sept. 30, 2023.

The initiative is being implemented by USAID in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Office for Entrepreneurship and Export Development and the national project Diia.Business, and aims to increase the level of internationalization of Ukrainian business and increase exports of goods and services to international markets.

