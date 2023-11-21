USB-C AirPods Pro 2 just hit a ridiculously low price for Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.
Believe it or not, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C just dropped to $189.99 for Black Friday 2023. That’s a huge $59 discount, and it’s the lowest price ever for Apple’s new earphones that were just released a few months ago. Plus, other AirPods models are on sale at the lowest prices of the season.
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C: $189.99 (reg. $249)
AirPods 3: $139.99 (previous low was $149)
AirPods Max: $449.99 (reg. $549)
AirPods: $79.99 (reg. $129)
For even crazier sales, check out Amazon’s featured Black Friday deals.
