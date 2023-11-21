USB-C AirPods Pro 2 just hit a ridiculously low price for Black Friday

Maren Estrada
·1 min read

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C just dropped to $189.99 for Black Friday 2023. That’s a huge $59 discount, and it’s the lowest price ever for Apple’s new earphones that were just released a few months ago. Plus, other AirPods models are on sale at the lowest prices of the season.

For even crazier sales, check out Amazon’s featured Black Friday deals.

Today's Top Deals



Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $189.99
You Save: $59.01 (24%)

Buy Now



Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…

Price: $139.99
You Save: $29.01 (17%)

Buy Now



Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Price: $79.99
You Save: $49.01 (38%)

Buy Now



Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Per…
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Per…

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Per…

Price: $449.99
You Save: $99.01 (18%)

Buy Now

More Top Deals from BGR

  1. Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $270, or save $100 on iPad Air

  2. Apple’s M2 Mac mini is back down to $499.99, the lowest price ever

  3. Best GE Opal ice maker deals for Black Friday 2022

Recommended Stories