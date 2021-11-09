USC accused of toxic culture amid fraternity scandal
The USC scandal prompted one of its professors to write a scathing op-ed article for the LA Times, accusing the university of having a toxic and predatory culture.
ABC's Jonathan Karl predicts the House select 6 committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will be looking to get hold of this next.
A study by UC Davis' Garen Wintemute of the California Firearms Violence Research Center notes that "The unprecedented surge in firearms purchasing … shows no sign of abating and risks becoming part of a new normal for the USA."
“Eisenhower’s interstate system should be torn up or else the commies will be able to conveniently drive! Red Dawn in real life," mocked Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
(Bloomberg) -- Several countries including Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. are urging Chinese customs officials to pause the rollout of regulations on food imports, arguing the measures risk further disrupting global supply chains. Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Why Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhat It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to M
"If there comes a point where it’s hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil,” Cruz told an audience at Texas A&M University.
The former New Jersey governor warns the party about Trump's talking points.
Former Gov. Chris Christie told attendees at a Republican convention it is time to focus on a “plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday.”
France showcased its military muscle Monday with a tour of its new frigate Auvergne in the eastern Mediterranean, seeking to underscore what the ship's captain said was the importance that Paris attaches to ensuring security and stability in the region. Captain Paul Merveilleux de Vignaux said the Auvergne with its 150-strong crew would be deployed in the eastern Mediterranean until January to gather intelligence in order to “show how the respect of international law and especially freedom of navigation matters” to France. “This deployment underlines how important France considers this part of the Mediterranean sea,” as well as the country’s “willingness to contribute to the stabilization of this strategic area,” De Vignaux told reporters at the Cypriot port of Larnaca.
Rep. Paul Gosar shared a bizarre, violent anime video while Sen. Wendy Rogers attacked Big Bird on Twitter. Would you expect any more from them?
"Republican Winsome Sears seen here attempting 'suicide by cop,'" Michael Che says of photo of Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor
UF's reputation plummeting
Split grows between the two Republicans as Trump says he told McConnell, ‘Why don’t you write it for me?’ The Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP Donald Trump once described Mitch McConnell as his “ace in the hole” and wrote, in a foreword to the Senate Republican leader’s autobiography, that he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in Washington. Except, according to Trump, he didn’t. Speaking to the Washington Post for a profile of the Senate minorit
The Republicans have been building up for years to "let's go Brandon." So much for the party of family values.
"To spread those kinds of lies" about Jan. 6 is "really dangerous," Liz Cheney told Chris Wallace just days after his colleague did exactly that.
The teacher also claimed that President Joe Biden's son Hunter "was having sexual intercourse with his own niece."
The capital of the United Arab Emirates has issued new rules governing divorce, inheritance and child custody for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi, the country's state-run news agency reported. The report Sunday by the WAM news agency said Abu Dhabi would create a new court to handle these cases, which will be held in both Arabic and English to be better understood by the emirate's vast foreign worker population. Change in child custody will allow parents to share joint custody of their children, WAM reported.
The U.S. Supreme Court seems to think that one should have the right to carry a gun if it makes one feel safe. What if we need more than a gun to feel safe?
Chris McGrath/GettyThe Donald Trump presidency was a disgraceful disaster, what with all the grifting and colluding and treason and insurrection. Yet it was also an embarrassment of comedic riches, most of it due to Trump and company’s preternatural ability to say and do the dumbest and most ludicrous things imaginable. Sitting at a tiny desk. Complaining about toilets. Promoting bleach as a COVID cure. Remarking that George Washington “took over airports” during the Revolutionary War. Suggestin
Iran’s judicial authorities reportedly banned a newspaper Monday for publishing a front-page graphic that appeared to show Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic, amid widespread anger over the cratering economy. The semiofficial Mehr news agency said Iran’s media supervisory body shut down the daily newspaper Kelid after it published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians Living under Poverty Line" on Saturday.
Ohio's Senate Republican Party proposed a redistricting map last week that turned heads and drew ire from Rep. Jim Jordan’s allies.