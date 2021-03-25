USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit

  • FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior court in Los Angeles. The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused Tyndall, the college's longtime campus gynecologist, of sexual abuse, officials announced Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
  • FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, people enter the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles. The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused the college's longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse, officials announced Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
1 / 2

USC Gynecologist-Sexual Abuse

FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior court in Los Angeles. The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused Tyndall, the college's longtime campus gynecologist, of sexual abuse, officials announced Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
STEFANIE DAZIO
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused the college’s longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse, the victims’ lawyers and USC announced Thursday.

It’s believed to be a record amount for such a lawsuit. When combined with an earlier settlement of a separate class-action suit, USC has agreed to pay out more than $1 billion for claims against Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly three decades.

Tyndall, 74, faces 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university’s student health center. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

Hundreds of women came forward to report their allegations to police but some of the cases fell outside the 10-year statute of limitations, while others did not rise to the level of criminal charges or lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute. Still, he faces up to 64 years in prison if convicted.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain experienced by these valued members of the USC community," USC President Carol L. Folt said in a statement. "We appreciate the courage of all who came forward and hope this much needed resolution provides some relief to the women abused by George Tyndall.”

Folt took office in 2019 as part of an overhaul of USC leadership amid the unfolding gynecologist and college entrance bribery scandals.

(Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.)

The $852 million civil settlement is believed to be the largest sexual abuse settlement against any university, according to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, as well as the largest personal injury settlement against any college or university. The lawyers say no confidentiality or non-disclosure agreements were attached.

Tyndall’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

In 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar. That settlement was considered the largest at the time, far surpassing the $100 million-plus paid by Penn State University to settle claims by at least 35 people who accused assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky of sexual abuse.

Separately, USC earlier agreed to pay $215 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that applies to about 18,000 women who were patients of Tyndall’s. The individual payouts to those victims range from $2,500 to $250,000, and were given regardless of whether the women formally accused Tyndall of harassment or assault. The final payouts are expected to be issued this month.

Allegations against Tyndall first surfaced in 2018 in an investigation by the Los Angeles Times, which revealed that the doctor had been the subject of complaints of sexual misconduct at USC dating back to the 1990s.

He wasn’t suspended until 2016, when a nurse reported him to a rape crisis center. He was able to quietly resign with a large payout the next year.

Tyndall surrendered his medical license in September 2019, records show.

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Lieu Erupts at Mention of Harvard Asian-Discrimination Case during Hearing on Diversity

    Representative Ted Lieu (D., Calif.) bristled at a witness for bringing up Harvard’s alleged discrimination against Asian Americans during a House hearing on diversity on the federal courts. “Stop bringing in irrelevant issues, there are more Asian Americans at these Ivy Leagues than in the federal judiciary — they’re unrepresented. These are different issues happening,” Lieu yelled at civil rights attorney Peter Kirsanow. “Don’t bring in these college issues because this is not what the hearing’s about.” Kirsanow said he agreed with the assessment that Asian Americans are “underrepresented” in the judiciary, but argued that his prior point was relevant “based on the fact that there’s been discrimination in the pipeline.” “The perception by the public is we are making determinations on the basis of race — one of the most baleful and anathema consideration we have in the United States because of history. It’s precisely why I say that we must avoid, at all costs, the perception that decisions are being made on the basis of race. And when you look at the correlative, with how decision-making is being made through the admissions process, it appears as if decisions in large part are being based on race.” In November, First Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a group representing several anonymous Asian-American plaintiffs, arguing that the university discriminates against applicants of Asian descent and attempts to lower their representation on campus. Students for Fair Admissions filed a powerful certiorari petition with the Supreme Court in February, asking for the Court to rule that Harvard’s admissions practices violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by discriminating against Asian Americans. Kirsanow said he filed a brief in support of the case on Wednesday. Lieu then angrily interjected to tell Kirsanow that “we’re not talking about admissions process. We’re talking about the federal judiciary.” “The reason that you can’t talk about the federal judiciary and you keep going to the college issue is because you know you have no basis on the issue of the federal judiciary,” he continued. “It just needs to be more diverse.” Lieu called it “corrosive to America to have an entire third branch of government in which people were selected on the basis of them being white.” He cited a 2019 report from the progressive Center for American Progress finding that 73 percent of federal judges are white males. Explosive exchange: @tedlieu yells at Peter Kirsanow when he mentions that one of the foremost examples of anti-Asian discrimination right now is at Harvard. This was during a hearing about the need for diversity on the federal courts. pic.twitter.com/q5cDrvSVmL — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) March 25, 2021

  • Texans QB Deshaun Watson hit with three more lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct

    Three more women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to lawsuits.

  • John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise digs up fresh theories about Chicago’s infamous killer clown

    The word “clout” has a very specific meaning in Chicago. Basically, if you’re just some regular schmuck and you want to put an addition on your house, you have to file paperwork and get permits and make sure everything is up to code. If you have clout, you just build the thing, and the city will stop by with a concrete mixer to see if you need any help (free of charge, of course). Clout is a byproduct of the Chicago political machine, and if you want a government job that pays well and has very few responsibilities, you better hope you know someone who has it. Clout also comes in handy if you get charged with a crime, and can delay, oh, let’s say, an investigation into several missing persons who all worked for your construction company in the mid-to-late ’70s long enough for a dozen more young men to vanish.

  • Diners who are fully vaccinated in Illinois won't count against restaurant capacity rules

    Everyone in Illinois will be fully eligible for vaccination come April, and as you can imagine, people are up and raring to go to restaurants. It’s the number one thing I keep hearing is on people’s post-pandemic wishlists. But as badly as everyone wants to make things “normal” again, this is already a potentially sticky situation. Eater Chicago reports that if you’re a vaccinated diner, then you don’t count against the mandated restrictions of how many people are allowed to dine in a restaurant.

  • Andy McCarthy on fallout from Colorado shooting suspect court hearing

    Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy provides insight on the trial for the Boulder, Colorado mass shooting suspect.

  • SF Firefighters Volunteer to Patrol Chinatown to End Anti-Asian Violence

    Current and former firefighters of the San Francisco Fire Department are volunteering to help end anti-Asian American violence in their city. ﻿ On Tuesday, off-duty firefighters patrolled San Francisco's Chinatown for the first time with the San Francisco Police and Sheriff’s Departments. “While we don’t want them to act on criminal activity, we do want everyone to be safe, to keep the members of the community safe, and to watch out for the elderly and vulnerable,” Sheriff Paul Miyamoto told KPIX.

  • Bank worker stole nude photos from women’s phones while assisting them, Texas cops say

    He’s since been fired.

  • Deshaun Watson's attorney calls allegations of sexual misconduct 'completely false'

    Rusty Hardin, who is Deshaun Watson's attorney, called allegations that Watson forced a woman to commit a sexual act "completely false."

  • Texans QB Deshaun Watson faces 16 lawsuits alleging sexual assault, misconduct

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson faces 16 lawsuits in Harris County, Texas, from women alleging sexual assault and harassment, after two new suits were filed on Tuesday, the NFL announced.Why it matters: Watson has been called a "serial predator," per a lawsuit filed Monday night. Accusers have called his behavior "part of a disturbing pattern," CNN writes, though the QB has denied the accusations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Watson's lawyer Rusty Hardin said he believes "any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false," in a Tuesday statement, per the NFL."I want to emphasize at the outset that we and Deshaun recognize that sexual assault and harassment are not only unlawful, but morally wrong," Hardin said."We do not take these allegations lightly. However, fairness to the accused is equally as important."Context: The NFL said last week it is investigating earlier lawsuits from three massage therapists who worked with Watson and accused him of sexually assaulting them during sessions.Watson stated in a tweet last week that he "never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect" and looks forward to clearing his name.Hardin claimed that a lawsuit brought by one of the women was only filed after a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000.Of note: All 16 women filed separate suits, but each is represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who has said that the legal action isn't about money since the women are suing for the least amount that can be sought in Texas civil district court, according to AP.What to watch: Buzbee said in an Instagram post last Saturday he planned to submit affidavits and evidence from some of the women to the Houston Police and the city's district attorney, ESPN writes.He added he intends to request a grand jury to weigh the evidence and assess whether charges should be brought against Watson by the state of Texas.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Report: Sean McVay routinely yelled at Jared Goff, grew frustrated with the QB

    According to ESPN, Sean McVay called out Jared Goff and felt he had to call every play perfectly for the QB.

  • Love and basketball: College hoops power couple competing in both men's, women's NCAA tournaments

    Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis and Texas A&M's Anna Dreimane, together since 2017, are both competing in the men's and women's NCAA tournaments.

  • NCAA tourney proof of narrowing talent gap in college hoops

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) One by one, the college basketball coaches had filed into the sweltering gym on the campus of Whitney Young Magnet High School, dressed in their polos and windbreakers and sporting their school logos, all craning their necks to get a glimpse of one of the best prep prospects to come out of Chicago in years. It was impossible to miss the 6-foot-11 frame of Jahlil Okafor, casually throwing down those dunks in the warmup line. It was much easier to miss freshman teammate Lucas Williamson.

  • Exclusive: Lorry drivers entering UK face compulsory Covid test

    All hauliers entering England face a mass testing regime to combat the threat of new Covid-19 variants from the Continent, despite fears it could disrupt food supplies. Ministers are to scrap the current exemptions for all lorry drivers, border force officials and other specialist workers entering the country and replace them with mandatory “bespoke” tests to prevent coronavirus variants reaching the UK from the Continent, and particularly France. The scheme, due to be announced by the Government as early as this weekend, is still being finalised but it is expected to require hauliers to test when they are in the UK rather than at the border in a bid to avoid delays that could lead to supermarket shortages. All lorry drivers staying longer than two days will be required to have a Covid-19 test within 48 hours and then every 72 hours. This would mean three tests on days two, five, and eight, at one of the 39 testing sites across the UK. It will be enforced through fines similar to the £2,000 penalties that travellers face if they fail to test on days two and eight during home quarantine. Ministers may give industry seven days to prepare amid concerns over the risk of disruption to trade. “The potential impact is hard to quantify but there is a concern that an inbound testing regime will introduce an additional burden that could cause significant points of friction,” said a Government source. “There is a worry that it will upset hauliers who are grumpy post-Brexit. There are concerns about delivering to supermarkets because of any additional delays.“ Border Force staff involved in cross Channel work have been told they will also have to be tested three times a week for Covid-19. It is thought there will be similar arrangements for other workers who are currently exempt from travel restrictions including train and ferry staff. It comes amid growing concerns over the third wave of the pandemic currently sweeping Europe with the Government scientific advisers most worried about the South African variant, said to account for up to 10 per cent of cases in France.

  • Yelper brings #Asianhate to Long Beach restaurant owner

    A Vietnamese restaurant owner in Long Beach was threatened in a Yelp review amidst a rise in Asian hate crimes and harassment.

  • Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100

    Texas officials on Thursday raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people — nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history. The majority of the deaths are associated with hypothermia, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Many homes went without power or drinkable water for days after subfreezing temperatures, failing power plants and record demand for heat pushed Texas' electric grid to the breaking point.

  • Micah Parsons blazes at Penn State pro day, has met with the Lions

    Parsons put on an impressive workout at Penn State's pro day

  • Parliament votes to sue EU executive unless it acts fast on rule of law in Poland, Hungary

    The European Parliament voted on Thursday to sue the European Commission unless the EU executive quickly applies new legislation that makes access to billions of EU funds conditional on respecting the rule of law. Poland and Hungary, both under formal EU investigation for breaking the rule of law, stand to lose billions of euros in EU funds when the new regulation is applied. The Commission has said it would only start acting on it once it prepares appropriate guidelines - a process that could be delayed by legal challenges to the regulation from Poland and Hungary.

  • Go with the flow! Nordstrom Rack just launched an epic dress sale—here are the 12 best deals

    Score up to 70 percent off spring and summer dresses for every occasion, from Free People, BCBGMaxaria and more.

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • QAnon targets Chinese people amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

    QAnon targets Chinese and Jewish in ‘rebrand’ of conspiracy movement