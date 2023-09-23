USC Aiken's annual S.E.E.D. STEM Festival highlights science and fun for children and families

Sep. 23—Children and families were able to get up close with animals, fossils, honeybees and more on Saturday at USC Aiken's annual S.E.E.D. (Science Education Enrichment Day) festival.

The free event, now in its 38th year, emphasizes the importance of STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math), especially for young children.

The event was held at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, in the quad, at the Student Activity Center and other locations across the campus.

Children participated in a variety of hands-on activities like touching rocks, learning to perform CPR, holding snakes and dressing up as firefighters.

Some of the exhibitors at the event included Aiken County EMS, the American Nuclear Society, Savannah River National Lab, SCDNR, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and more.

The festival is made possible because of a partnership between the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center and the Aiken County Public School District.

"Our goal is to infuse the love for science, technology, engineering and mathematics," said Dr. Gary Senn, who serves as the director of the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center.

Senn said the event is popular every year with an expected attendance of around 4,000 people.

Claire and Chloe Dearden, two attendees, enjoyed playing with sand. Claire said she came to the event to earn some extra credit in her science class.

"It's kind of fun doing this," Chloe said.

Alisha Abrahamson, who homeschools her children, said she brought her children out to enjoy the festival.

"We just love learning about science, and we have never been before," she said.

Sheena Lott, who works as a physicist, brought her daughter Jade to the animal exhibit. She said her kids got to learn about animals, recycling and the weather.

"They love to check out anything new, and they love STEM," she said. "I am always involved in science, technology, engineering and math."

Lott said events that focus on science are important for the next generation.

"We can never have enough scientists and never have enough people in this field," she added.

Allison Butler, who brought her son, is a former USC Aiken student and used to volunteer to work at the festival.

"I thought it would be a great opportunity for him to enjoy, learn some new things, and come out to have a good time," she said.

Senn said the event is for everyone but is geared toward families.

"We continue to do it because of the success, and it's been a great experience for people. People love to come, the exhibitors love to be here, and it's such a wonderful day of highlighting STEM in our area," he added.