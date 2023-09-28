USC breakout star Xavier Legette sprints into first-round of NFL mock drafts

Xavier Legette’s hot start to the season has him on the radar in the Southeastern Conference and on NFL Draft boards.

CBS Sports released its first 2024 NFL Mock Draft this week and has the South Carolina receiver going in the first round to the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th pick.

The Draft Network has Legette going with the 29th pick to the Buffalo Bills.

“Legette is a freaky specimen with thunderous YAC (yards after catch) talent who’d bring another dynamic element to the Ravens passing offense,” CBS Sports Chris Trapasso wrote.

Legette also has caught the attention of Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, who had the Gamecock receiver on his rising stock list earlier this year.

“Been trying to tell y’all about @GamecockFB wideout Xavier Legette. And this is against an SEC defense,” Nagy posted on X (formerly Twitter) following Legette’s 76-yard TD catch against Mississippi State.

That 76-yard score against Mississippi State was recorded at 22.3 mph, per Reel Analytics, the fastest this year in college or professional football.

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, regarded as the fastest player in the NFL, recorded a time of 22.07 mph on Sunday during his 15-yard TD catch against Denver.

The 6-foot-3 former Mullins High School standout already has set career highs in catches (27) and yards (556) through South Carolina’s first four games this season. Legette’s 556 receiving yards lead the Football Bowl Subdivision, and he is No. 1 in yards per game with 139.

Legette is on pace to have USC’s first 1,000-yard receiving season since Pharoh Cooper in 2014. Alshon Jeffery, who had his jersey retired on Saturday, holds the Gamecocks single-season receiving mark with 1,517 yards.