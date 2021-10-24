USC fraternity, chapter president suspended after claims of spiked drinks, sexual assault

A member of a University of Southern California fraternity has been suspended following a sexual assault accusation, his chapter announced.

USC’s Sigma Nu didn’t name the member, but said the suspension is “pending the completion of applicable investigations and procedures.”

Ryan Schiffilea, who is the president of the chapter, was identified as the member by Los Angeles Police, according to CBS LA.

Police confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Schiffilea was questioned by authorities following an accusation by a woman who reported being sexually assaulted on Oct. 16.

Schiffilea has not been arrested or charged, according to the LA Times, which reports a letter shared by USC didn’t specify whether he was the member who was suspended from the chapter. Schiffilea has not publicly commented.

Last week, USC suspended Sigma Nu from hosting parties or organizing activities, referencing accusations of spiked drinks at a party. The party reportedly occurred in September.

“The university has received a report of sexual assault at the Sigma Nu fraternity house,” USC said on its Department of Public Safety web page. “The university also has received reports of drugs being placed into drinks during a party at the same fraternity house, leading to possible drug-facilitated sexual assaults.”

Sigma Nu said it will “fully cooperate” with an investigation.”

“The gentlemen of Sigma Nu stand in absolute solidarity with all victims of sexual abuse (and victims of all abuse) and in no way condone any acts of violence or sexual abuse by anyone — especially members of this Sigma Nu fraternity,” the organization said in a statement.

“Our lack of communication thus far is not because we are unaware or out of touch or insensitive,” Sigma Nu continued. “We are going through the legal process and are working as quickly as possible to address this terrible situation.”