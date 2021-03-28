USC to pay $1bn in lawsuit against gynecologist George Tyndall in largest higher education sexual abuse payout in history

The Telegraph

The senior police officer overseeing claims of a rape culture in education has offered to send officers into private schools to teach boys about consent, with a warning that abuse allegations will be fully investigated. The Metropolitan Police said it has received multiple reports of offences after reviewing a website which published dozens of distressing accounts by girls of the harassment, abuse and assault they face from male pupils. Scotland Yard said it has reviewed testimonies on the Everyone's Invited website, where people can anonymously share their experiences of abuse. It said officers have been establishing whether any potential victims in London could be encouraged to report crimes, with several people already coming forward. A link is also now available on the website to directly report crimes to Scotland Yard. Allegations from schools around the country will also be investigated, with the National Police Chiefs Council saying it will work urgently with Everyone’s Invited to tackle the problem of “peer-on-peer abuse”. The Met’s lead for rape and sexual offences, Detective Superintendent Mel Laremore, said she wants the Safer Schools Partnership, in which local forces work with schools on issues of crime and safety, extended to fee paying institutions. She said: “There isn't a Safer Schools network within the private schools and actually we have already started in the last week to reach out to those private schools, and offer that Safer Schools input to them, so that we can raise education awareness and signpost how to report and how to seek help if peoples have been victims of sexual violence.” Det. Supt. Laremore told Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it's more widespread than private schools. I think we're still looking into the exact scope of how wide this is spread but certainly I know there's already over 100 schools cited on the website which do reach out to national parameters.” The Everyone’s Invited team is now involved in a series of ongoing discussions with police and other bodies about the disturbing allegations published by its website, detailing shocking accounts of harassment, abuse, assault and everyday misogyny by state and private school pupils. Soma Sara, 22, a former private schoolgirl and sexual abuse survivor who last year set up Everyone’s Invited and a 32,000 follower-strong Instagram page as a platform for claims of sexual harassment, told The Telegraph: “We have already had some positive conversations with the police and we want to continue working closely with them. “Everyone’s Invited welcomes the opportunity to relook at the barriers to reporting to police and how we can help to prevent survivors being scarred or emotionally re-traumatised in this process.” DS Laremore added: "It is deeply concerning to see the number of accounts published on this website, many of which appear to relate to previous or current experiences within educational settings in London and across the country. "We take all allegations of sexual assault very seriously. Please come forward and report it to us, because there clearly is reporting, within the website of named schools, not just in London but nationally. As the police need to know about it so that we can investigate fully. "Regardless of how long ago an offence took place, I would like to remind any victim-survivor that support is available for you should you wish to speak to us." Chief Constable Simon Bailey, the NPCC lead for child abuse, said: “I am aware of the Everyone’s Invited movement, which is shining a light on peer-on-peer abuse within educational settings across the UK. As a result, thousands of children and young people have come forward to report allegations of sexual offences within schools and I am in no doubt that this number will continue to increase.” He added: “We will now work at pace with Everyone’s Invited and partners, including the Home Office and Department for Education, to progress a joint response. If victims wish to report sexual abuse to the police, they can be confident that they will be believed, treated with compassion and respect before a thorough investigation is undertaken.” The Metropolitan Police's intervention came after a number of independent schools in the country have been accused of failing to deal with complaints about a rape culture within their walls. Some of the country’s top private schools - including Eton College, Westminster, Dulwich College, St Paul’s Boys’ School and Latymer Upper School - have been identified in unverified accounts published online. The schools have said they take such allegations “very seriously” and “will investigate fully any specific allegations”. Highgate School, a north London private school, announced it would be launching an independent review into the issues raised. A school spokesperson said: "We are horrified and deeply shocked by the testimonies on 'Everyone's Invited' and elsewhere. "The governing body have appointed The Rt Hon Dame Anne Rafferty to lead the independent review into the issues raised by the testimonies."