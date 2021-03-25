USC to pay $1bn over abuse claims against gynaecologist George Tyndall

·2 min read
Engemann Student Health Centre at USC
The gynaecologist in the case worked at the university for 30 years

The University of Southern California (USC) has agreed to pay more than $1bn (£730m) to patients treated by a former campus gynaecologist accused of sexual abuse.

It is the biggest sex abuse-linked pay-out in higher education history.

George Tyndall was arrested in 2019 and charged with sexually assaulting 16 female patients, allegations he denies.

More than 350 women have spoken out about their experiences as patients of the gynaecologist.

Dr Tyndall, now 74, is awaiting trial. In a 2019 statement he said he "remains adamant" he would be "totally exonerated".

Lawyers for a final group of 710 women suing the university told a judge at the Los Angeles Superior Court they had settled their claims for $852m.

USC had already agreed in 2018 to pay $215m in a class action case.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain experienced by these valued members of the USC community," USC President Carol Folt said in a statement.

"We appreciate the courage of all who came forward and hope this much-needed resolution provides some relief to the women."

This is the biggest payment of its kind. Michigan State University previously paid $500m in connection with Larry Nasser's sexual abuse of gymnasts and others, while Penn State settled claims related to Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse for more than $109m.

What's the background?

The case arose after the Los Angeles Times published accounts from former and current employees about Dr Tyndall's alleged sexual misconduct as a gynaecologist.

Hundreds of women came forward to report misconduct by Dr Tyndall, according to police, though not all cases met the requirements for charges.

The women claimed he made lewd comments, photographed and groped them during medical examinations.

The case saw USC's president step down amid sharp criticism of how the institution responded to the abuse claims.

Dr Tyndall worked at the university clinic for 30 years, where he was the only full-time gynaecologist. He left the university in 2017 after an internal inquiry found he had made inappropriate remarks to patients.

George Tyndall
George Tyndall is awaiting trial

The Tyndall case sparked new discussions about gynaecology and the conduct of doctors during examinations.

Women can request chaperones - usually a nurse - to be in the room during sensitive gynaecology check-ups, but patients may not always know whether a doctor has overstepped.

In the USC case, it was a complaint from a nurse chaperone that ultimately led to Dr Tyndall leaving the university.

Recommended Stories

  • USC To Pay $1.1 Billion In Sex Abuse Settlements To Former Patients Of Campus Gynecologist

    The University of Southern California said it hoped the payout — the largest of its kind in collegiate history — would offer relief to patients of George Tyndall.

  • How Many Times Can Maya Rudolph Use The Word “Joy” To Describe Playing Kamala Harris On SNL?

    When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared the winners in the 2020 presidential election, actress Maya Rudolph was in New York — not far from where she’d been playing the new Vice-President on Saturday Night Live for over a year. “I went out on my balcony and the whole neighborhood was outside on their balconies and stoops, cheering and banging pots and pans,” Rudolph remembers. “It was liberating and joyful. A joy I hadn’t felt in a long time.” The happiness many of us felt after that win was, of course, especially sweet after such a long and stressful year. Rudolph had another reason to celebrate: She’d probably get to continue her turn as Harris on SNL for another four years. In fact, she says, as soon as Biden had picked Harris to be his running mate in the summer of 2020, the congratulatory texts already began to roll in. When I asked the comedian what it’s like to know that she’s got long-term work lined up, she simply said: “That would be really nice.” Rudolph hasn’t been a full-time SNL cast member since 2007, but for as long as she plays Harris, she’ll likely be making occasional appearances on the show, and she’ll be hosting the March 27 episode, the first after the show’s month-long hiatus. “Getting to play Kamala, who I admire so much, in the place that I love so much has been nothing but a joy. It’s so exciting to be a part of it all,” Rudolph says. Besides her SNL gig, Rudolph has been staying relatively busy during the pandemic: She made an appearance at the Golden Globes on February 28, and she partnered with Natural Vitality Calm, a magnesium supplement brand, to make a series of videos on how to beat stress during the pandemic. (Her ideas: Fold baby clothes; scream into a pillow; take a magnesium supplement.) She says she’s long been a fan of the brand, and that it felt good to represent a product that’s positively impacted her life — and to flex her creative muscles. “I was so happy to be able to create funny content during a stressful time in the comfort of my own home,” she says. As for whether Rudolph does anything special to deal with the stress that comes with playing a high-profile role like Harris, she says that SNL makes it easy for her to get into character. “I just slip into my wig and my suit and I’m good to go,” she notes. Her post-performance routine is a little more involved. “I’ve been using the Tatcha skincare line to remove my makeup and refresh my skin,” she says. “I’ve also been using Gua Sha tools to do my Face Gym workouts with it.” It’s safe to say that the actual VP intends to give Rudolph plenty of time to work on her “funt” (fun aunt) impersonation. “I grew up watching Saturday Night Live, so the thought that anyone would be in any way depicting me on Saturday Night Live was just … I was a bit overwhelmed,” then-Sen. Harris told talk-show host Seth Meyers in 2019, before adding: “But I will tell you that I fully intend to make sure she has a good eight years of work on SNL.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?<em>Wine Country </em>Is Based On Several True StoriesEveryone Hosting Season 46 Of "SNL"Man Arrested Outside Of Kamala Harris' House

  • USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit

    The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused the college’s longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse, the victims’ lawyers and USC announced Thursday. When combined with an earlier settlement of a separate class-action suit, USC has agreed to pay out more than $1 billion for claims against Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly three decades. Tyndall, 74, faces 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university’s student health center.

  • Joe Biden Botches the Georgia Voting Law

    Joe Biden, grasping the latest left-wing talking point pushed by Stacey Abrams and her media allies everywhere, has launched a misleading attack on Georgia Senate Bill 202, which Governor Brian Kemp just signed into law. Here’s what Biden had to say: It’s an atrocity. The idea, you want any indication, it has nothing to do with fairness, nothing to do with decency. They pass a law saying you can’t provide water for people standing in line, while they’re waiting to vote. You don’t need anything else to know that this is nothing but punitive, designed to keep people from voting. You can’t provide water for people about to vote? Give me a break. Biden bashes the new Georgia voting law, calling it an “atrocity.” “They pass a law saying you can’t provide water for people standing in line … This is nothing but punitive, designed to keep people from voting.”pic.twitter.com/8XpkhyE6Xq — The Recount (@therecount) March 26, 2021 Let’s take a look at what S.B. 202 actually says: No person shall solicit votes [or] distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to [a voter] … This Code section shall not be construed to prohibit a poll officer…from making available self-service water from an unattended receptacle to [a voter] waiting in line to vote. The parts in bold are what S.B. 202 added to the statute. The prohibition applies inside polling places, within 150 feet of a polling place, or “within 25 feet of any voter standing in line to vote at any polling place.” Now, first of all, notice what is not prohibited here. Voters can still bring bottled water or other food or beverages with them to stand on line to vote, as people often do when waiting at Disney World or to buy concert tickets or in other public places where people stand on long lines. Voters can still also, if they like, order food; the bill doesn’t stop the Domino’s Pizza man or the local hot dog cart or taco truck from doing business. And if you feel impelled to donate food and drink to voters, you can still do that, too; you just have to give it to the poll workers so they can put it out for general use. The president’s claim that “You can’t provide water for people about to vote” is just false. What you cannot do under the new Georgia law is deploy people in National Rifle Association t-shirts and MAGA hats to hand out free Koch-brothers-financed, Federalist Society–branded pizza to voters. In other words, this entire controversy is not about people dropping dead of hunger and thirst on long voting lines at all. It’s about electioneering around the polling place by people looking to advertise that they represent a cause, and who try to influence voters by giving them free stuff. Across the country today, we already have lots of laws against this sort of thing. There is nothing wrong with Georgia trying to limit it. While state laws vary, many other states have electioneering bans that prevent people from giving gifts to voters, approaching voters on line or in the process of voting, or wearing or displaying political messages around the polling place. Minnesota law has a broad ban on approaching voters: No one except an election official or an individual who is waiting to register or to vote or an individual who is conducting exit polling shall stand within 100 feet of the building in which a polling place is located. Minn. Stat. § 204C.06 In 2018, the Supreme Court in Minn. Voters Alliance v. Mansky found that Minnesota had a valid basis for its ban on voters wearing any sort of political badge, button, or insignia inside a polling place. Chief Justice Roberts, noting that the majority of states had some restrictions on campaign-related clothing and accessories at the polls, explained: We see no basis for rejecting Minnesota’s determination that some forms of advocacy should be excluded from the polling place, to set it aside as an island of calm in which voters can peacefully contemplate their choices. . . . Casting a vote is a weighty civic act, akin to a jury’s return of a verdict, or a representative’s vote on a piece of legislation. It is a time for choosing, not campaigning. The State may reasonably decide that the interior of the polling place should reflect that distinction. Seven Justices joined that opinion, which nonetheless found that the law entangled Minnesota too much into deciding what messages were political; the two dissenters would have upheld the law. Montana’s law aims directly at campaigns handing out food, drink, or tobacco: On election day, a candidate, a family member of a candidate, or a worker or volunteer for the candidate’s campaign may not distribute alcohol, tobacco, food, drink, or anything of value to a voter within a polling place or a building in which an election is being held or within 100 feet of an entrance to the building in which the polling place is located. § 13-35-211, MCA New York makes “Furnishing money or entertainment to induce attendance at polls” a class A misdemeanor, and explicitly includes handing out “meat, drink, tobacco, refreshment or provision” unless it is worth less than a dollar and the person providing it is not identified: Any person who…in respect of any election during the hours of voting…gives or provides, or causes to be given or provided, or shall pay, wholly or in part, for any meat, drink, tobacco, refreshment or provision to or for any person, other than [poll workers and other voting officials], except any such meat, drink, tobacco, refreshment or provision having a retail value of less than one dollar, which is given or provided to any person in a polling place without any identification of the person or entity supplying such provisions, is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor. N.Y. Elec. Law § 17-140 Biden’s own home state of Delaware bans giving gifts or rewards to voters in presidential primary elections: Whoever…pays, transfers or delivers, or offers…any money, or other valuable thing as a compensation, inducement or reward for the giving or withholding or in any manner influencing the giving or withholding a vote…shall be fined not less than $100 nor more than $5,000 or imprisoned not less than 1 month nor more than 3 years, or both. 15 Del. C. § 3167 Laws of these sorts have been the product of experience. In 1998, the Supreme Court of Kentucky, in Ellis v. Meeks, threw out the results of a primary election where the winner, Meeks (who prevailed by eight votes) had handed out free food at the polling place, and made it available to voters. The court rejected the argument that this was all harmless because there was no direct evidence that he had changed any votes or had demanded any explicit quid pro quo from voters: At ten of the fifteen voting stations in the 11th Ward, Meeks made free food available to anyone present, glad-handed voters as they entered, and spoke with voters as they signed in to vote. Based upon this evidence, we… hold that Meeks’ non-verbal conduct solicited votes and amounted to electioneering within 500 feet of a building where votes were being cast…We can conceive of no other explanation for his actions…. We find that making free food available to precinct workers and voters was an item of value offered by Meeks in exchange for their votes or moral support in violation of [Kentucky law]. Georgia’s law follows the same line of reasoning: The obvious motive of showing up to hand things directly to voters, rather than just providing them to poll workers to distribute, is to influence their votes. Once upon a time, American elections were different; we had no secret ballot, and openly bribing voters was considered a standard part of democracy. George Washington famously handed out whiskey on voting day when he ran for the House of Burgesses, and so did most everybody else in his era. But our laws have cracked down on those tactics for a reason. Is there a problem with voters standing on long lines to vote? Yes, there is, and it tends to fall more heavily on black voters. But unfortunately, in states such as Georgia, the problem of long lines is largely under the control of local Democratic officials rather than the Republicans who run the state, who nonetheless get all the blame from the national media. While you would not learn this from the Democrats or their sympathetic media coverage, S.B. 202 actually takes steps to fix those long lines. Georgia law previously allowed the state to override local election officials and require them to add more precincts or voting machines if people were left standing on line for an hour after the polls closed. S.B. 202 expands that authority, so that the state can step in and require more polling places or voting machines if voters in overcrowded precincts face lines of an hour or more at any of three measured intervals during the day. Read the new section for yourself: If, at the previous general election, a precinct contained more than 2,000 electors and if [voters] desiring to vote on the day of the election had to wait in line for more than one hour before checking in to vote, the superintendent shall either reduce the size of such precinct so that it shall contain not more than 2,000 electors…or provide additional voting equipment or poll workers, or both, before the next general election….The chief manager of a precinct which contained more than 2,000 electors at the previous general election shall submit a report thereof to the superintendent of the reported time from entering the line to checking in to vote. Such wait time shall be measured no fewer than three different times throughout the day (in the morning, at midday, and prior to the close of polls) and such results shall be recorded on a form provided by the Secretary of State. This is the right direction: Instead of allowing electioneering while people wait on long lines, eliminate both the electioneering and the lines. That’s what Joe Biden’s ranting is supposed to distract you from hearing. This article has been edited since publication for clarification of the New York statute and correct the description of the holding in Minsky.

  • USC to pay $852 million in lawsuits involving gynecologist accused of sexual abuse

    The University of Southern California agreed to shell out $852 million to settle lawsuits with hundreds of women who alleged the school failed to adequately address students' reports of a gynecologist's sexual abuse.Why it matters: The university already agreed to pay more than $200 million in a 2018 settlement also involving sexual abuse allegations against former USC gynecologist George Tyndall. The payments altogether exceed $1 billion — a "landmark case for higher education," Washington Post writes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA total of 710 women have pursued civil lawsuits alleging Tyndall in California courts, per the Post.What they're saying: The agreement is "fair and reasonable," USC said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry for the pain experienced by these valued members of the USC community," USC President Carol Folt said. "We appreciate the courage of all who came forward and hope this much needed resolution provides some relief to the women abused by George Tyndall.""Our institution fell short by not doing everything it could to protect those who matter to us most – our students," USC Board of Trustees chair Rick Caruso added. "We are steadfast in our commitment to assuring that these steps have the intended impact and reflect real change.""It is my sincere hope that this settlement is just the first step in serving the full measure of justice on George Tyndall and his enablers at USC," Audry Nafziger, who alleged that Tyndall sexually assaulted her when she was a law student, said in a statement according to the Post.The big picture: Tyndall currently awaits trial on criminal charges and has denied all allegations. He was a physician at USC's student health center for more than 30 years. He was arrested in June 2019.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • YouTube Suspends Ads From David Dobrik’s Channels Over Sexual-Assault Claims

    YouTube said it will temporarily suspend advertising from David Dobrik’s channels, after a woman said she was raped by a member of his entourage in 2018. Dobrik, 24, rose to fame with comedy and prank videos produced with a group of his L.A. friends called the “Vlog Squad.” A report by Insider last week documented […]

  • USC reaches $852 million settlement in gynecologist sex abuse case

    The University of Southern California has reached an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused an ex-gynecologist on campus of sexually abusing them as patients and the prestigious school of trying to cover it up, the two sides said on Thursday. The law firm representing many of the women in the case said the payout agreed to by USC and the plaintiffs marked the largest sexual abuse settlement with a university and the largest personal injury settlement with any college or university in U.S. history. The deal, resolving lawsuits brought by 710 women in California state court, stems from allegations against George Tyndall, who practiced at USC for decades before the private, Los Angeles-based university suspended him in 2016, then allowed him to quietly retire without immediately reporting him to the state medical board.

  • How UNC-Chapel Hill plans to fix its budget deficit and address COVID financial losses

    UNC Chapel Hill is cutting budgets and some jobs to address part of its $1 billion financial problem that worsened with the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • What do Miami Dolphins’ draft trades mean for Carolina Panthers?

    The Carolina Panthers’ options for finding the team’s next quarterback continue to be limited.

  • Trump may visit border ‘soon’ but is waiting for Biden ‘to fail on his own’, aide says

    Donald Trump is considering a visit to the US-Mexico border but is giving Joe Biden enough space to “fail on his own”, according to aide Jason Miller. In a new podcast interview, Mr Miller was asked if the former president was planning to return to the border to highlight the growing migrant “disaster”. “We discussed that recently, I could see him doing that soon,” he told The Michael Berry Show following Joe Biden’s first press conference as president.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Virginia Beach shooting: Two dead and several injured at popular spring break location

    Police chief describes it as ‘a very chaotic night at the beach’

  • Gov. Brian Kemp signs restrictive Georgia voting bill into law in front of painting of former plantation grounds

    The grounds of the Callaway Plantation, depicted in the painting, are located in Wilkes County, between Athens and Augusta in northeastern Georgia.

  • Biden news - live: Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • UN renews mandate of North Korea experts, asks missile probe

    The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday to renew the mandate of U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea hours after members met to discuss Pyongyang’s latest test firings of banned ballistic missiles. The ballistic missile launches were the first since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20 and appeared aimed at increasing pressure on his administration while nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled. Negotiations faltered after the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-President Donald Trump collapsed in February 2019 when the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

  • The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.

  • All 23 Democratic governors sign letter condemning anti-Asian hate – but only two Republicans join them

    ‘Hate will not divide our states, territories, and communities,’ letter of solidarity reads

  • DeSean Jackson feels at home with Rams' Sean McVay, and that connection goes deep

    DeSean Jackson had some of his most productive NFL seasons when he played under coach Sean McVay in Washington, and aims to repeat success with Rams.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees