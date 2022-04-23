USC police investigating armed robbery by men in ski masks near Columbia campus

Columbia police are investigating an armed robbery Friday night by three men near the University of South Carolina campus.

The USC Police Department said at least one person was confronted by three men wearing ski masks at about 11:30 p.m. The robbery occurred “around Russell House and Senate Plaza,” USC police said in a statement.

The Russell House is USC’s student union at 1400 Greene St, and Senate Plaza is an apartment building at 1520 Senate St.

The two buildings are about a mile apart. Between them is the Horseshoe and the portion of campus beyond a prominent pedestrian bridge over Pickens Street.

Police canvassed the area of the robbery but said they did not find anyone. Police said the robbers likely left the area shortly after the robbery.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the robbery with campus police.

Anyone with information or tips about the robbery can call 803-777-4215.

Campus safety tips can be found on the USC Police Department’s website.