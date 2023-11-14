USC’s Shane Beamer addresses speculation, being linked to Mississippi State job

Could Shane Beamer be on the move?

Following Sunday’s news that Mississippi State had let go of first-year football coach Zach Arnett following the Bulldogs 4-6 start to the season, rumors swirled that Beamer could be on MSU’s short list of candidates.

When asked Tuesday about the possibility he could end up at Mississippi State, Beamer declined interest in the job.

“As far as Mississippi State, I understand the connection,” Beamer said. “But, no, this is where I want to be. I love Columbia and I want to be here for a long time. I said when I got hired that this was my dream job and I still feel that way.”

In his first two seasons at South Carolina, Beamer went 7-6 and 8-5, respectively, while building solid recruiting classes that included, namely, five-star wide receiver Nyck Harbor. But year three has been a struggle, as South Carolina sits at 4-6 needing to beat Kentucky and Clemson to become bowl eligibility.

The initial hurdle for Mississippi State would be money. At South Carolina, Beamer is set to make $6.375 million next year with significant raises each additional year through 2027. Meanwhile, before Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach passed away last December, MSU was only paying him $5.5 million.

But Beamer has connections to Starkville. He was a Mississippi State assistant coach under Slyvester Croom for three years before he joined Steve Spurrier’s staff at South Carolina in 2007. But during his stint with the Bulldogs, Beamer met his wife, Emily, who was born in Mississippi, attended Starkville Academy and is a MSU grad.

Also giving credence to the rumors: Beamer said Tuesday that Mississippi State Athletic Director Zac Selmon — who was hired at MSU back in January — is “one of my best friends in the entire world.” Selmon worked at Oklahoma while Beamer was the Sooners offensive coordinator and the two talk every other week.