USC student allegedly raped by Lyft driver after WeHo Carnaval

A female University of Southern California student was allegedly raped by her Lyft driver after returning home from the West Hollywood Carnaval, the university’s Department of Public Safety said in a crime alert.

The incident reportedly happened in the 3600 block of South Grand Avenue at around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, the alert stated.

Officials said the victim used a Lyft to return to her apartment near the University Park Campus and when they arrived, the driver raped her in his car.

The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 25-35 years old with black hair, a thin build and a black colored beard.

Anyone with information about the alleged sexual assault is urged to contact the university’s Department of Public Safety at 213-740-6000.

