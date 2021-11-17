USC student murdered after mistaking car for Uber to be featured on A&E crime show

The 2019 murder of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson will be featured in an episode of Killer Cases, set to premier Wednesday night, according to TV network A&E.

The hour-long episode, set to air at 10 p.m., is titled “Murder in a College Town.”

The show will feature interviews from Columbia police officers, footage from the Josephson murder trial and police photos and video footage. A preview of the episode is available online.

Columbia police officials tweeted about the upcoming show Wednesday afternoon.

“The lengthy interviews were emotional for #ColumbiaPDSC officers, including Chief Holbrook,” read a tweet from the department’s Twitter account.

Josephson’s March 2019 abduction and murder rocked the USC and downtown Columbia community. Josephson was in the Five Points neighborhood late one night when she mistakenly got into a car she believed was her Uber. The case quickly garnered nationwide attention.

Police later arrested Nathaniel Rowland and charged him with her murder. During their investigation, police found Josephson’s blood on Rowland’s clothes, the murder weapon and several items used to clean out Rowland’s car. The weapon, a multi-tool, was discovered in a trashcan outside of Rowland’s then-girlfriend’s home. His ex-girlfriend testified she saw Rowland cleaning off the weapon after Josephson was killed.

In July, after a little more than a week-long trial and two hours of deliberation, a jury found Rowland guilty of murder and kidnapping.

Rowland, who maintained his innocence throughout the trial, was sentenced to life in prison.