USC Student Receives Backlash For Starting A Majorette Team At A Predominately White College

A student at the University of Southern California (USC) has ignited a heated conversation after starting a majorette team outside of a historically Black college or university (HBCU).

The trailblazing student shared the news on Twitter over the weekend, noting that the majorette team, “The Cardinal Divas of SC,” had just recently performed at their first football game.

oh nothing… i created a majorette team at a PWI and performed at our first game. truly though i’m so blessed and can’t thank God enough. Thank you to my parents and to everyone who supported me along this LONG journey. and my girls FYE💫The Cardinal Divas of SC are UP NEXT. pic.twitter.com/vif5e02z4b — Princess👸🏾 (@princesslang0) September 19, 2022

Once this tweet began picking up some traction, people began pouring in with their opinions, which were largely a mixed bag.

Starting off with some of the critiques, a couple of users said that, by bringing an HBCU-emblematic dance and cheer style to a predominately white institution (PWI), the original poster (OP) was basically giving white students a new piece of Black culture to appropriate.

And a bunch of white girls WILL be doing this right at that school in a few years. Bank on it. — Pragmatic Obots (@PragmaticObot) September 19, 2022

Others also suggested that, while the team’s routine was great, a predominately white institution (PWI) shouldn’t have been blessed with a majorette team.

Girl this is fireeee but why would u give them that ?? Lmaoo — Scum baguette (@catt_musa) September 19, 2022

This is nice !!! But we have to keep things for us sacred !!! Greek life , hbcu life and traditions have to be kept close to the heart !!!We already seee what over inclusion with things like this got us !!! We can’t continue to give recipes for culture appropriations — Grabembydabussy (@grabembydabussy) September 19, 2022

Similarly, a couple of other users said that OP should have just gone to an HBCU if she wanted to be part of a majorette team.

This is just….Should have just went to an HBCU! pic.twitter.com/t1EMhnbCDC — Precious Neck Sweat (@YoungMuli_) September 19, 2022

If she chose not to go there she should just understand that joining teams like this are forfeit just like joining certain sororities are forfeit if you don’t go to the schools that have them. — Mo Knowledge (@MoKnowledgeBlog) September 19, 2022

On the other hand, however, there were also Twitter users who showered OP with love and support.

Y’all did great, I was so hype 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 congrats! pic.twitter.com/tdqZpEvY4A — الين (@EleinMerri) September 19, 2022

Love this. Our culture belongs to us we take it with us wherever we go! — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) September 19, 2022

People also made the point that Black students at PWIs deserve to embrace their culture just as much as HBCU-goers do.

Damn it’s almost like HBCU niggas feel like we don’t deserve to be apart of the culture because we couldn’t afford to go. Black people that go to pwi’s should be embraced to rep their culture otherwise they’ll end up rejecting it. Like can we participate too! — 🎂9/27🎂Monkey D. Coochie (@Cocadami) September 19, 2022

coming from someone who goes to a pwi and is also on a team like this, these people in the comments don’t know how pwi’s work. 😂 The black community we do have sticks together. Hate to say it but my pwi is very much segregated — Tiara ✨ (@tiararinae) September 19, 2022

Another user implored critics to look at the bigger picture, saying, “South Central needs this.”

Y’all in the comments talking crazy like USC ain’t in the hood🥱🥱🥱🥱 south central needs this — SacManSpin⚡️ (@SpinnerAlmighty) September 19, 2022

So, just as there were people who called OP out, there were also others who stuck up for her.

Y’all are being unnecessarily rude to that young lady who started a majorette team at USC. — ANG 🇭🇹🫶🏾 (@angiebaddd_) September 19, 2022

Black students are not required to attend an HBCU. White students are not required to attend PWI. REGARDLESS. If a white student wanted to create they own club at an HBCU then THATS COOL! And vice versa!!! Y’all are not the gate-keep committee. — Kay Possible (@maccity__) September 19, 2022

Finally, another user seemingly tried to stay out of the debate while still trying to educate both sides on the history of the “majorette” style of dance, which would more accurately be referred to as “J-Setting” or “Drill.”

While individuals are using the terminology “Majorettes” to describe this dance-style, that is actually incorrect; the proper connotative word is “J-Setting” or “J-Settes” or “Drill Teams”, which is a derivative of the Jackson State University “J-Settes” from whence its named. pic.twitter.com/vw9BHcmalj — Tom Marvolo Riddle (@dominicanpapi20) September 19, 2022

We should also note that OP appeared to be unfazed by the discourse, as she issued a follow-up tweet that read, “Just a Chicago girl with big dreams. Always been one for MY culture.”

just a chicago girl with big dreams❤️ always been one for MY culture — Princess👸🏾 (@princesslang0) September 19, 2022

What’s your stance on the subject, and would you be here for Black students at other big-name PWIs starting similar teams?