USCG Mackinaw makes annual Christmas trip to Chicago

Community members wave to the crew aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw during a send-off party held at the Cheboygan County Marina on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. The ship and crew were destined for Chicago with 1,200 Christmas trees aboard.

CHEBOYGAN — Santa Claus joined the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw on Sunday, Nov. 26 as they embarked on a journey through the Straits of Mackinac and Lake Michigan to Chicago with 1,200 Christmas trees on board.

The community gathered at the Cheboygan County Marina at 2 p.m. to support the local service members and wave goodbye as they departed. About 50 spectators, including friends and family of the crew, gathered along the water to view the ship, bid farewell to the crew and catch a glimpse of Santa Clause in what is, for many, an annual tradition.

A spectator views the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw from a dock at the Cheboygan County Marina on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Rosie the Riveter, portrayed by Angie Morthland, vice president of the Cheboygan and Emmet chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association, volunteered with others to distribute cookies and hot chocolate to those in attendance.

Santa Claus signals to community members attending the send-off party to cover their ears before the ship's horn sounds Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Angie Morthland, vice president of the American Rosie the Riveter Association Cheboygan and Emmet chapter, waves as she distributes cookies and hot chocolate to visitors attending the U.S. Coast Guard's send-off party for the Cutter Mackinaw at the Cheboygan County Marina on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

A fresh layer of snow blanketed the Christmas trees, stacked on the deck at the ship's stern, and also provided ammunition for snowball fights among the children watching from the marina.

The Christmas Tree Ship tradition dates back to the Rouse Simmons, a three-masted schooner that sank in a storm on Lake Michigan in 1912 with a cargo of Christmas trees. According to christmasship.org, the Mackinaw is expected to arrive in Chicago on Dec. 1 with its cargo, which will then be distributed to families throughout Chicago.

