USClaims Again Named Best Consumer Litigation Funding Provider

Top-ranked pre-settlement funding company continues to stack up industry awards

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRB Financial Solutions, LLC, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, USClaims (www.USClaims.com), America's premier pre-settlement funding company, was recently chosen as America's "Best Consumer Litigation Funding Provider" by the audience of Corporate Counsel, the leading national legal and business news publication for in-house counsel at global companies.

The reader ranking survey is directed by The National Law Journal, which asks its readers to help recognize the best legal service providers in the industry. This year's ballot consisted of more than 59 categories ranging from law firm marketing and communications to technology, litigation support, accounting, banking, and insurance.

The landmark victory is USClaims' first with Corporate Counsel and comes as the company continues to expand its presence westward from its offices in New Jersey and Florida. USClaims has consistently been recognized as best-in-class across the nation, including California, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington DC.

"Thank you for your votes and confidence in USClaims as your preferred funding company. We are committed to our mission of providing necessary funds to plaintiffs so you, their attorney, has the time to pursue fair settlements," stated Donna Lee Jones, Esq., President of USClaims.

USClaims, established in 1996, is the longest continuously operating pre-settlement funding firm in the United States and has been consistently voted among the best in the nation. In 2019 alone, USClaims earned first place rankings by the audience of The National Law Journal in several categories, including "Best Law Firm Funding Provider," "Best Case Funding [pre-settlement]," "Best Consumer Litigation Funding Provider" and several "Hall of Fame" awards.

In 2014, a Florida-based specialty finance company, DRB Financial Solutions, LLC, acquired the business, a move that has enabled USClaims to assist more customers than ever before. The company offers plaintiffs who are waiting on a lawsuit settlement the opportunity to receive cash before their case is resolved. There are no out of pocket cost, the transactions are non-recourse to the claimant, do not require a credit check, and – best of all – nothing is owed unless the claim is successful.

For additional information on USClaims' pre-settlement funding, please call (877) 872-5246 or visit USClaims.com. Funding is subject to approval and is not available in every state.

About USClaims: USClaims (USClaims.com) provides litigation funding for plaintiffs, attorneys, and surgeries. Its flagship offering is providing non-recourse financial support to personal injury victims, some of whom may have suffered catastrophic injuries from defective products, unsafe premises, motor vehicle accidents, and other types of accidents. This financial support provides the injured plaintiff the means to pay bills and endure the often long and arduous litigation process.

About DRB Financial Solutions, LLC, (DRB) provides liquidity solutions to individuals and small/medium-sized businesses holding high quality but illiquid assets. Having raised over $1 billion in capital and developed a robust origination platform, DRB is a market leader in four major lines of business: CRG Financial, (CRGFinancial.com), Producer Advance (ProducerAdvance.com), USClaims (USClaims.com), and DRB Capital (DRBCapital.com).

