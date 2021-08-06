USD 378 loses $115,388 in insurance scam

Aug. 6—The Riley County school district is out more than $115,000 after an insurance scam.

USD 378 reported someone pretending to be an insurance company scammed an employee into sending them $115,388, according to the Riley County Police Department.

RCPD filed a fraud report in Riley at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday.

USD 378 Superintendent Cliff Williams said police and the district's legal representation advised him not to comment on the situation since it's an open investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.