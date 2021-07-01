USD 383 officially fires paraeducator charged with child sex crimes

Jul. 1—The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday approved firing a former paraeducator under investigation for child sex crimes.

Aaron Zachry, a former paraeducator at Northview Elementary, is currently confined in the Riley County Jail on charges including sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

On June 4, police arrested Zachry, who worked at USD 383 from August 2018 through the end of the current school year, after officers found nude photographs of minors on his cell phone.

Wednesday was the district's first regular school board meeting since Zachry's arrest.

Zachry's bond is set at $360,000. The affidavit in his case is sealed, and the investigation is ongoing.