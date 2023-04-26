Is USD Coin A Good Investment?

As the name implies, one USD Coin (USDC) is always pegged to the value of one US dollar. Market capitalization-wise, USD Coin is $73 billion larger than the next largest stablecoin.

Eighty percent of the market value for stablecoins is held in USD Coin and Tether (USDT), and the rising USDC coin price is a clear indicator of the market sentiments around this cryptocurrency.

However, it is a good idea to know more about this coin before you decide to go ahead and invest.

Learning About the USD Coin

Centre Consortium, established by Circle and Coinbase in 2018, released USD Coin in 2018 as a regulated stablecoin based on blockchain technology. Digital currencies tied to fiat money, commodities, or other stablecoins are called stablecoins. USD Coin is a cryptocurrency that aspires to keep parity with the US dollar.

Stablecoins, such as USDC, are used instead of cryptocurrencies with greater price swings, such as Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). Instead of serving as an asset that potentially increases in value over time, this cryptocurrency only serves as a steady store of value.

As of this writing, Bitcoin’s year-to-date return is -35%. The value of USDC, meanwhile, has barely moved thus far this year. Within the last 52 weeks, USDC has traded as low as $0.995, a modest decrease from its dollar peg.

After the demise of the UST, the USD currency emerged stronger

Since May 7, UST has been trading at a discount to its dollar peg, previously the third-largest stablecoin by market cap. The UST peg protector, Luna Foundation Guard, lost around $2.7 billion despite spending 80,000 Bitcoin war chests.

Investors were frightened by the sudden de-pegging of UST and began selling their Tether holdings.

On May 12, Tether hit a new low of $0.941. On June 2, the stablecoin fell to a new low of $0.9949, further from its peak.

After the fall of UST, many traders and investors shifted their focus to USD Coin due to its perceived safety and reserve backing. USDC added approximately $5.5 billion to its market valuation in June, while USDT lost about $10.7 billion.

Forecasting the value of USD coins: 2022, 2025, and 2030

Based on a leading cryptocurrency market cap statistics platform, their algorithm-based price prediction for the following five years predicted that the USDC/USD exchange rate would remain relatively stable relative to the US dollar. According to them, this stablecoin’s value would remain at $1 into 2022. The average price of a single USD coin in 2025 was expected to be between $1 and $1.007.

Another well-known price tracking website predicted that the price of a single USD Coin would rise to $1.01 in October of 2022 and remain there for the foreseeable future. The 2030 USD coin price forecast was also predicted to be $1.01.

However, another established investor blog was positive on USD Coin and expected the price to debug. According to them, in a year, USDC would reach $1.66, and in five years, it would get $5.59.

Is Buying USD Coin a Good Idea?

Since its primary function is as a stablecoin, investors who buy USD Coin will not see a profit from their purchases. The value of this cryptocurrency lies less in its potential rise in value and more in the practical applications to which it can be put.

Buying USDC would be like hiding cash in a mattress; you’d only get the face value of a single dollar.

However, several opportunities exist to benefit from USDC. By lending USDC to other cryptocurrency investors, you can earn interest at a passive rate. A few loan schemes will pay you interest on your USDC loans. Of all, no investment is risk-free, and to get a return on USDC, you have to take some of the borrower’s risk.

USDC aspires to make commercial and personal cash transactions faster and cheaper by eliminating banks and giving reliable cryptocurrency.

Conclusion

The company behind USDC has no qualms about saying that its currency is aimed at those who need to move substantial sums of money. Stablecoins, such as USDC, could entice more traditional investors to the cryptocurrency market.

