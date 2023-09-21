USD has had an average of 1 sexual assault every 7 days since school started: What we know

Editor’s note: This story discusses the issue of sexual assault. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please reach out to either the Compass Center (605)339-0116, the Children's Inn (605)338-4880 or the Sioux Falls Police Department (605)367-7212. Sexual assault exams are available at hospitals in Sioux Falls as well as The Link downtown.

Four sexual assaults have been reported at the University of South Dakota so far this semester, an average of one every seven days since classes began on Aug. 21.

Details of each incident, perpetrated by acquaintances of the victims and each reported to the University Police Department, include the following:

The first occurred Aug. 25 at a fraternity in Vermillion, of which there are seven. The incident was reported to the campus community in a warning on Aug. 29.

The second occurred Sept. 3 in a USD residence hall on the north side of campus and was reported to the campus community in a warning Sept. 8.

The third occurred Sept. 9 in a USD residence hall on the north side of campus and was reported to the campus community in a warning Sept. 10.

The fourth occurred Sept. 17 in a USD residence hall on the north side of campus and was reported to the campus community in a warning Sept. 18.

The Vermillion Police Department has active investigations for all of the September incidents, Chief Crystal Brady said in an email Wednesday to the Argus Leader. No arrests have been made in those three cases, she said.

In each case except the second, the warnings from USD to the campus community indicated law enforcement didn’t believe there was an ongoing threat to campus safety at the time.

UPD Chief Bryant Jackson said Tuesday he doesn’t have reason to believe the assaults may be connected.

“The reasons for a delay in an arrest could be that no probable cause was determined to make an arrest, the investigation is still being conducted or the suspect may be charged in a grand jury process,” Brady said.

These warnings were sent by USD as part of its compliance with the federal Jeanne Clery Act, which requires colleges and universities to disclose information about reported crimes on and around campus.

The warnings are different from criminal reports made to law enforcement, Brady explained. Universities must issue warnings like these or they could be fined, and victims have the right to report or not report their assaults to law enforcement, which is likely why the first wasn’t reported to VPD or isn’t being investigated by VPD at this time.

USD’s residence halls, listed from the northernmost end of campus to the southernmost, include Coyote Village, McFadden, Richardson, Olson, Mickelson, Beede, Burgess and Norton. The warnings don’t specify which residence hall or halls the sexual assaults occurred at.

Brady did not share case numbers or names of suspects or persons of interests in any of the cases with the Argus Leader.

Campus response and resources

Each warning states the only person responsible for a crime is the perpetrator, not the victim.

“If you start to feel concerns about a person or situation, trust your instincts and try to remove yourself as quickly as possible from the potential threat,” the warnings state. “If you think someone is at risk of assault or abuse, you should consider it an emergency and act to support that person. You can call the police or ask for help from other people, intervene directly if safe, or create a distraction to help remove the potential victim from the situation.”

When students move or return to campus each fall semester, they receive information and online training about consent and bystander intervention, Jackson said.

UPD also offers free self-defense classes at the USD Wellness Center, partners with student organizations on sexual assault prevention trainings, and hosted a training called “Zero Shades of Gray” Monday night that Jackson said had more than 1,200 students in attendance. The program sets the tone that sexual assault is black and white and that there is no gray area.

USD’s Student Government Association will also host a forum on sexual assault 6-8 p.m. in the Muenster University Center Pit Lounge Sept. 28. Jackson said officials from UPD, VPD, the Clay County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Yankton River City Domestic Violence Center will speak during this forum.

Jackson said the aforementioned trainings were planned before each of the incidents occured and are funded in part by I Care, a sexual assault prevention program at USD that began after USD was awarded a $300,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant in 2016 to prevent sexual assault.

“We’ve really just been continually addressing that topic of sexual violence prevention and how we work to create a safe space where victims can come forward, breaking down some of those barriers to reporting," Jackson said, like “starting by believing and having zero tolerance.”

“We’re not trying to sweep things under the rug,” he added.

Since 2016, I Care has created a team of community partners to enhance victim services, strengthened prevention and education programs, responded to sexual assault with a victim-centered and culturally competent approach, educated students about what constitutes sexual assault and violence, and mobilized students and other community members to take a stand against sexual assault.

Confidential on-campus resources partnered with I Care include the student counseling center, psychological services center, victim advocacy services and student legal aid. Non-confidential resources USD points to on its I Care page include the Title IX office, UPD and VPD. I Care also includes information about confidential local, state and national resources to help survivors.

If you are a survivor of one of the aforementioned cases and you would like to speak out to give your story a voice as we continue to raise awarness about such incidents on college campuses, contact education reporter Morgan Matzen at MMatzen@argusleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: USD has reported 4 sexual assaults so far this semester