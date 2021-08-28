USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower after Powell Stops Short of Signaling Timing for Any Policy Shift

James Hyerczyk
·2 min read

The Dollar/Yen finished lower on Friday after reversing earlier strength after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a mixed message about the timing of the central bank’s tapering plans, disappointing bullish dollar traders.

Powell, in his highly anticipated speech, said the Fed could start tapering its massive support to the economy by year’s end, which was not as fast as many in the market had assumed.

On Friday, the USD/JPY settled at 109.855, down 0.228 or -0.21%.

Reuters reported that Powell said there had been clear progress toward maximum employment and he believed that if the U.S. economy improved as anticipated, “it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year.”

But Powell told the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium the timing and pace of tapering should not be construed as a signal for when interest rates will begin to rise. The speech showed Powell has not adopted the hawkish stance of some Fed officials.

After minutes of the Fed’s policy-setting meeting in July were released on August 18, the dollar advanced because most market participants anticipated tapering to begin this year.

Dollar/Yen investors continued their upside bias throughout the week after hawkish Federal Reserve officials urged the central bank to begin paring bond purchases they fell have become ineffective, if not downright harmful.

“We probably don’t need the asset purchases at this point,” St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on CNBC on Thursday, repeating his call for the Fed to start trimming its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases soon and end the program by early next year.

Bullard, along with Kansas City Fed President Robert Kaplan, also all downplayed the impact of the Delta variant in separate interviews, with George and Kaplan saying their business contacts were telling them the economic effects remained limited.

Short-Term Outlook

The USD/JPY could continue to drift lower over the short-term with investors mirroring the patience suggested by Powell as the Fed tries to nurse the economy back to full employment.

This assessment could change quickly, however, with the release of the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday.

Blowout employment data could encourage Fed policymakers to take a serious look at an early start to tapering at its September 21-22 meeting. With this news, speculators could start to drive the USD/JPY higher.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Cathie Wood thinks these companies will beat the market. Here's why they could be big winners for you, too.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Bitcoin Has No Value: People Bank's Of China Official Announces Further Crackdown

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies "are not legal tenders and have no actual value support," according to Deputy Director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Yin Youping. What Happened: According to a report by local news outlet People's Daily Online, Youping said that cryptocurrencies are purely speculative assets. He also advised the public to increase its risk awareness and stay away from the crypto market to "protect their poc

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Avoid Now

    If the government could just get out of the way of marijuana, it could realize its full potential as a massive growth opportunity. Unfortunately, a tax and regulatory morass on the state level, coupled with its continuing classification as an illegal substance federally, has put roadblocks in front of otherwise good pot stocks. Other cannabis stocks, however, seem to go out of their way to sabotage themselves and their investors.

  • U.S. dollar offers clearest sign of what Wall Street really thinks about Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    If there was any doubt that Federal Reserve Chairman's comments, delivered virtually at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, were being interpreted as dovish, the dollar's reaction should clear up any questions.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high-yield dividend stocks with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. Dividend stocks are among some of the most popular investment […]

  • Here is why Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) Earnings and Free Cash Flows Don't Match

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) recently released a strong earnings report, and the market responded by raising the share price. However, we think that shareholders should be aware of some other factors beyond the profit numbers.

  • This Top Finance Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds

    Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to coronavirus-induced oil and gas price volatility, the pandemic outbreak has dulled the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry outlook. ENB, KMI, HEP & TGS are the ones set to survive industry woes.

  • Got $1,000? Buy This Hot Stock That Jumped 10X and Could Do It Again

    A stronger pace of growth in the future, thanks to solid demand, could send this tech stock's price much higher.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich One Day

    The key is to have the discipline to stay the course, even if businesses within your portfolio surprise you with the occasional negative earnings report. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) occupies a dominant position within the social media space. Its ownership of chat service WhatsApp and picture- and video-sharing site, Instagram, have only helped the company expand its reach into different customer demographic segments.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Leap Upwards

    Markets have posted solid year-to-date gains, even as we see occasional daily – or even weekly – losses. The upward trend has pushed the S&P up 20% for the year, and the NASDAQ up 17%. The generally rising equity environment is opening up plenty of new opportunities for investors. Opportunities come in many shapes and sizes, including newly public companies. With markets rising, IPO activity has also increased. Just in the first half of this year, there were 1,070 IPOs which raised a collective

  • This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Is Still Dirt Cheap

    Warren Buffett might not be as much of a value investor as he once was. The legendary investor also seems to prefer dividend stocks -- even though Berkshire itself has never paid a dividend. Most of the stocks Berkshire owns offer dividends.

  • 5 Stocks Likely to Make the Most of the Booming Demand for 5G

    The demand for 5G seems poised to grow going forward as the technology offers benefits like higher speeds and lower latency, making it prudent to look at stocks like Apple (AAPL), Corning (GLW) and Nokia (NOK).

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • Some Insiders and Traders Behave as if NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Nearing a Peak

    NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), has been stirring up the investment community. With a new government contract in the works, a high upswing since March, and differing market and insider sentiments, it is easy to imagine that investors want to make sense of the happenings in the $565b market capitalization company.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Blew Away Wall Street Expectations

    The second-quarter earnings season was packed with mostly good news for investors. Many of the market's biggest companies, from retailers to tech giants, raised their 2021 outlooks following a surprisingly strong first half of the year.

  • Tech Stocks Are Too Expensive. Try These 3 Cheap Stocks Instead

    Hopes for a post-pandemic recovery have Wall Street in rally mode, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high in August. For existing investors it has been a great time to be in the markets, but what's a newcomer or someone with fresh capital to invest to do? Stocks, by historical standards, are expensive, and popular sectors like tech look particularly pricey.