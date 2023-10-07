USD student group prepares to host first drag show since SDBOR 'minors on campus' policy passed

A student group at the University of South Dakota is getting ready to host one of the first drag shows on any public university campus since the South Dakota Board of Regents passed a policy limiting where minors could be on campus.

That “minors on campus” policy was sparked by outrage from conservative lawmakers over a drag show being held at South Dakota State University and hosted by a student organization, the Gender and Sexualities Alliance, that had initially promoted the event as being family-friendly.

USD’s Spectrum: Gender and Sexuality Alliance, a student-led group, is holding a student and professional drag show Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the Muenster University Center ballroom on campus. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door.

More: USD, Duke grad won national LGBTQ+ award for research on drag bans violating 1st Amendment

Without specifically saying the word “drag” or pointing to the Spectrum group itself, SDBOR executive director Nathan Lukkes said Thursday during the SDBOR meeting that he commended USD for advertising the event with the disclaimer that it “may contain mature content,” limiting attendance to those 18 and older, and asking attendees to bring identification showing their birthdate.

The SDBOR has to ensure campuses follow the law and apply SDBOR policies for all student organizations regardless of the content or viewpoint of their message, Lukkes explained Thursday.

"We have hundreds of student organizations that host thousands of events across the system each year," Lukkes said. "They’re critically important, and it’s an important process for students to be able to engage and interact as they see fit on our campuses. These student events cover a broad range of lawful speech and expression, many of which may be positively received by some and not by others."

More: A decade of hate: How South Dakota's anti-LGBTQ+ bills have grown in the last 10 years

Spectrum’s drag show is part of its event schedule for LGBTQIA+ History Month, including a trivia night, movie showings, history night and an appearance in the Dakota Days parade.

Why is this event going to be historic?

Student organizations at SDSU, USD and likely other colleges in South Dakota have hosted drag events for decades on campus. USD’s Spectrum group has held drag shows at least once each semester since 1991, for example.

But in 2019, close to when Gov. Kristi Noem first took office, lawmakers sent a letter to the SDBOR lamenting the "build-up of diversity offices which are used to promote social justice causes associated with the political left such as safe zone training, the biannual drag show and social justice training," which lawmakers said should be dismantled.

Attention to these events grew over time but escalated in Nov. 2022 when GSA held a drag show Nov. 16, 2022 that was billed on the SDSU website calendar as being family-friendly, and included an encouragement for attendees to tip the drag performers.

At the time, it was unclear to some in the general public that the event was not sponsored by SDSU itself but by the student group GSA. SDSU President Barry Dunn apologized Nov. 15 for the miscommunication surrounding the event and clarified it was sponsored by GSA, not SDSU or its multicultural affairs office.

More: Political activism is not 'seeping' into SD universities, Regents say

“Registered student organizations are free to sponsor lawful events on campus in accordance with SDCL 13-53-52 and applicable policy,” Dunn explained in a statement. Despite Dunn’s clarification, the kerfuffle raised the eyebrows of some conservative lawmakers.

Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) wrote a letter to Dunn and former SDBOR executive director Brian Maher ahead of the event, questioning if it would use taxpayer money and whether it was appropriate. Rep. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) called on Dunn to limit children from attending and called the event “completely inappropriate.” Rep. Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) called the event “unbelievable and unacceptable.”

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) signaled during public comment time at a Dec. 8, 2022 SDBOR meeting in Rapid City that she was going to draft a bill attempting to outlaw drag shows. Notably, Frye-Mueller was later censured and removed from two committees in 2023 after she made inappropriate workplace comments to a legislative staffer.

More: Taking aim at drag shows, South Dakota Board of Regents pass 'minors on campus' policy

On Dec. 19, 2022, former SDBOR President Pam Roberts ordered the campuses to place a moratorium on minors' attendance of any events sponsored by student organizations on campus for the time being until the SDBOR could meet remotely and behind metaphorical closed doors together in executive session with legislative leaders to discuss the issue.

"We respect the First Amendment, but none of us are happy about children being encouraged to participate in this event on a university campus," Roberts said in a statement at the time.

Once the SDBOR came out of its private meeting Dec. 21, it announced it was drafting a policy regarding minors’ attendance of campus events.

Two different bills were introduced Jan. 24 — HB 1116 and HB 1125 — taking aim at preventing events like the SDSU drag show from ever happening again.

The bills saw opposition from Democrats, LGBTQ+ residents and allies, the ACLU of South Dakota, Sioux Falls Pride, the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, the Large School Group, the South Dakota Advocacy Network for Women and the School Administrators of South Dakota.

After both those bills failed in the South Dakota Legislature, the SDBOR passed the first reading of its minors on campus policy March 30, and a final reading on May 9.

As this policy went through the law and order of the SDBOR meetings, USD’s Spectrum group said it affected their ability to properly host their spring drag show and sell tickets. Only 175 tickets were sold compared to the average 250 sold for their shows, according to organizers.

More: Noem to South Dakota universities: raise graduation rates, end drag shows, and more

Noem also explicitly called on the SDBOR to ban drag shows from taking place on university campuses in a May 25 letter, but the SDBOR has not reported any specific action on that request or indicated if it will do as Noem wishes.

In a statement released on Facebook on May 25, Spectrum leaders clarified that the organization offers community events like drag shows to “create a positive and inclusive environment here at USD and in the greater state in general.” Spectrum raises a majority of its funds through biannual drag shows.

“Losing the ability to put on these shows will not only threaten our ability to provide resources for students on campus, but will also result in the loss of a positive event that improves campus culture,” the statement read. “Our drag shows are historic events that have been improving campus acceptance and climate on USD’s campus since USD’s first on-campus drag show in 1991. Our drag shows exist as enthusiastic expressions of student self.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: USD Spectrum: Gender and Sexuality Alliance hosting drag show