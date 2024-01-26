USDA announces awards to increase access to biofuels in Ohio

Jan. 26—COLUMBUS — United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Jonathan McCracken this week announced that USDA is awarding nearly $5 million in grants to U.S. business owners to increase the availability of domestic biofuels in and give Americans cleaner, more affordable fuel options at gas station pumps in Ohio and surrounding states.

"USDA has been working diligently to provide opportunities that help strengthen economic independence in rural America," McCracken said. "Today's investment not only strengthens our energy independence through the increased use of biofuels made right here in the U.S., it lowers costs for consumers and creates new opportunities for American farmers."

The agency said blending ethanol into gasoline has helped reduce fuel costs by approximately 25 percent, contributing to falling gas prices across the country. Gas prices are now under $2.99 in more than half of U.S. states and saving the average driver more than $100 per month relative to peak prices.

USDA has invested more than $96 million nationwide to increase access to biofuels at fueling stations since the beginning of 2020.

Through this most recent tranche of HBIIP awards, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc. is receiving nearly $5 million to expand access to domestic biofuels in 17 states and strengthen America's energy independence.

Funding will help to retrofit 704 E15 dispensers at 88 fueling stations, including locations in the following Ohio communities: Baltimore, Burbank, Dayton, Hubbard, Jeffersonville, Perrysburg and Zanesville. This investment is anticipated to increase the amount of ethanol sold by more than 86 million gallons per year.