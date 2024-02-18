USDA awards the Virginia Zoo a composting grant

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo has been awarded a grant for a state-of-the-art composting project by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Home to over 700 animals, the Virginia Zoo disposes a significant amount of waste into landfills. The so-called Greening World project, aims to eliminate food and organic waste by converting it to useful compost.

A Big Hanna in-vessel composter unit will be purchased with the funds.

The zoo has partnered with the Elizabeth River Project, the Virginia Master Gardeners Association, and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, who will either receive compost to enhance gardens and plant growth or recycle their perishable food waste.

“This initiative is an advanced step for the zoo and its partners to provide a green service that benefits our entire community in unexpected ways and provides a physical site to learn about the process of composting,” Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo, said. “Additionally, it brings a large piece of machinery to Zoo grounds that will be churning a smelly and rotten list of food waste and organic matter, turning it into something fun and useful, and what kids won’t love that?!”

Those interested in supporting the Greening World project can make a donation at virginiazoo.givecloud.co.

