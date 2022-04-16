USDA Identifies New Bird Flu Cases in Pennsylvania, Utah
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- New cases of bird flu have been detected in a commercial chicken flock in Pennsylvania and a backyard flock in Utah, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Saturday, in what is one of the worst outbreaks in the country’s history.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Elon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter Private
Elon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled It
Biden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium Extension
Avian influenza has affected more than 24 million wild, commercial and backyard birds since mid-January and the virus is pushing the price of eggs and poultry higher. The price of processed eggs, used in liquid or powered form in everything from cake batter to chips, has soared to record highs and is adding to production costs for a wide-range of food brands on top of existing inflationary pressure.
Farmers in the Midwest, where much of the nation’s egg and poultry supply is located, have been hit particularly hard. The latest cases were found in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and in Utah County, Utah, the USDA said.
Read more: Bird Flu in Top U.S. Egg Region Boosts Processed Food Prices
Infected animals, including chickens and turkeys, are often killed to prevent further spread of the virus. The USDA is investigating a new vaccine to fight the flu. Recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern to humans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 50 million chickens and turkeys died from the highly pathogenic virus or were depopulated during a previous outbreak between 2014 and 2015. It cost the U.S. economy about $3.3 billion in losses, according to a USDA assessment.
Read more: Turkey Prices Are Soaring With Bird Flu Hitting U.S. Flocks
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How Jack Dorsey Quit Twitter to Become Bitcoin’s Spiritual Leader
The Fertilizer Shock Might Change Agriculture—for the Better
Elon Musk Says He Has a Plan B for Twitter. Does He Have a Plan A?
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.