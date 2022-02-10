USDA invests $13M in rural Georgia towns. How did Sylvania benefit?

Police patrol vehicles sit outside Sylvania's Public Safety Headquarters.

Sylvania is among 22 rural Georgia towns receiving a portion of $13 million in funding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Jan. 26.

According to USDA spokesperson Deborah Brumfield, these funds are meant to increase access to health care and public safety for people living in these communities. Projects looking for Community Facilities funding must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

Of the pool, Sylvania was granted $61,700 and loaned $69,400 for a total of $131,000 of federal funds, which were used to purchase two police patrol vehicles and one fire command truck, according to City Manager Stacy Mathis.

Public Safety Director Shane Burke said this is part of their ongoing efforts to bolster their fleet, allowing each officer to be able to independently manage their own vehicle, drive it how they want to and be able to take it home at the end of the day.

"When one person drives it, they're gonna maintain it. That's accountability for that car," Burke said.

He went on to say that his fleet is nearly complete. They plan to apply for the federal funding again this year in order to purchase two more vehicles.

None of Sylvania's surrounding districts received a portion of the $13 million.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: USDA invests $13M in rural Georgia towns. Sylvania is one of them