USDA issues public health alert for more than 211,000 pounds of ground turkey for possible salmonella risk

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·4 min read

A public health alert has been issued for approximately 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products potentially linked to salmonella hadar illness.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert Saturday night for the products that were produced by Plainville Brands, LLC, which is based in New Oxford, Pennsylvania.

The affected products were shipped to stores nationwide and have January "use by/freeze/sell by" dates. The health alert said there were concerns that "some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers."

According to the USDA health alert, a recall was "not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase."

Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

A list of states and stores where the products were sold was not included with the health alert. However, two of the four affected products were sold at Wegmans under the grocer's name.

Another affected product is under the brand name “Nature's Promise,” which is a Hannaford store brand with products sold at Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford and Stop & Shop stores.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the alert said. "Retail locations that may receive returned product from consumers should destroy this product immediately."

Restaurant closings: McDonald's is closing more restaurants in Walmart stores, but Taco Bell, Domino's and others are moving in

Free beer for COVID vaccine: Samuel Adams announces incentive on National Beer Day and how to get free Coors Pure

The health alert comes as the USDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health and regulatory officials investigate "a multistate outbreak of 28 Salmonella Hadar illnesses in 12 states" with the cases starting between Dec. 28 and March 4.

The traceback investigation for one of the cases "identified the patient consumed ground turkey produced by Plainville Brands, LLC," the alert said, adding "evidence collected to date does not link all illnesses to this establishment."

"Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses," the USDA said in its alert. "The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days."

Raw ground turkey products

The affected raw ground turkey products were processed between Dec. 18 and Dec. 29. The products have the establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. (See photos of the labels here.)

Products subject to the public health alert are:

  • 1-pound packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with "Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package."

  • 1-pound packages of Wegmans 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with "Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package."

  • 3-pound packages of Wegmans 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with "Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package."

  • 1-pound packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with "Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package."

Consumers with questions can contact Yusef Robb at 323-384-1789 or by email at yusef@tkcommunicationsllc.com, the alert said.

For food safety questions, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday at https://ask.usda.gov/s/.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ground turkey health alert for select Plainville, Wegmans raw products

Recommended Stories

  • 7 ways to get rid of (and prevent) backyard bugs

    Don't let mosquitoes ruin your summer night.

  • GE aims to develop a microchip that can detect the coronavirus

    There could one day be a COVID-19 equivalent to a carbon monoxide detector. General Electric is developing a new sensor which could potentially detect the coronavirus and other viruses in the air, on a surface, or on someone's breath, Fast Company reports. The National Institutes of Health awarded the company a two-year research grant to work on the project, which will build upon two papers published by GE's principal scientist, Radislav Potyrailo, and his team. The sensor that would detect the virus would be a microchip "smaller than a dime," Fast Company reports. Potyrailo is hopeful about the long-term prospects of the project, but he acknowledged the system is hard to build because it needs to be small enough to keep larger contaminants like pollen out to ensure only the right particles are detected. If a prototype is available in the next couple of years, GE reportedly envisions the sensors in grocery stores, hotel rooms, and perhaps even within individuals' phones and watches. An actual GE COVID-19 sensor is a long way off, and there are many questions to answer, such as how long one would remain reliable before breaking down. But it's all in the works. Read more about how the sensor could detect viruses like the novel coronavirus at Fast Company. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole gardenHow red states silence urban voters

  • 2 different viewpoints on why Biden's Supreme Court commission may be a dud

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) led the charge in criticizing President Biden's newly-minted 36-person bipartisan commission that's been tasked with studying Supreme Court expansion and term limits for justices, among other judiciary reforms. "This faux-academic study of a nonexistent problem fits squarely within liberals' years-long campaign to politicize the Court, intimidate its members, and subvert its independence," he said in a statement Friday, a few hours after Biden ordered the formation of the commission, which has not been charged with delivering a specific recommendation at the conclusion of its report. But McConnell most likely need not fear, write Ian Millhiser in Vox and Jonathan Turley in The Hill. Their reasons differ significantly, but the conclusions are the same — the commission looks like it'll be a dud. That's not to say the members aren't impressive. Both Millhiser and Turley admit it features an all-star lineup of legal scholars, but the former notes that none of the leading academic proponents of Supreme Court reform were named to the commission. "In choosing the members of this commission, the White House appears to have prioritized bipartisanship and star power within the legal academy over choosing people who have actually spent a meaningful amount of time advocating for Supreme Court reforms," Millhiser writes. Subsequently, he argues, members of the Federalist Society praised the makeup of the commission, signaling that they're not threatened by it. Turley, the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, wasn't sold on the bipartisan angle; he believes the commission is "far from balanced," with only a handful of its members falling under the right-of-center umbrella. In the end, though, "few moderates or conservatives would put much weight in such a stacked commission," Turley writes. "Rather, it could be an effort to defuse the left while sentencing the court packing scheme to death-by-commission — a favorite lethal practice in Washington." Read more at Vox and The Hill. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole gardenHow red states silence urban voters

  • GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Tom Reed face House Ethics Committee investigations

    Two Republican congressmen, Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Tom Reed of New York, are under separate investigations by the House Ethics Committee.

  • 8 dead, dozens hurt as Indonesia quake shakes East Java

    A strong earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java killed eight people, including a woman whose motorcycle was hit by falling rocks, and damaged more than 1,300 buildings, officials said Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 quake struck off the island's southern coast at 2 p.m. Saturday. It was centered 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Sumberpucung town of Malang District in East Java province, at a depth of 82 kilometers (51 miles).

  • Turkey's Erdogan calls for end to 'worrying' developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held more than three hours of talks with Erdogan in Istanbul as part of a previously scheduled visit, amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the conflict in Donbass. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass.

  • Dennis Schroder and Kyrie Irving ejected as Lakers roll to blowout win over Nets

    The Lakers cruised after Dennis Schroder and Kyrie Irving were tossed early in the third quarter, picking up a 126-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Markstrom blanks Oilers as Flames win 5-0

    Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots he faced and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Saturday night to end a four-game skid. Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary. Sam Bennett and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.

  • London mayor wants to host Indian Premier League cricket

    The mayor of London wants to bring Indian Premier League cricket matches to the British capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan told The Associated Press he is working with London-based cricket team Surrey about the feasibility of getting IPL franchises to play in London, saying the city has benefitted from having NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball teams come across the Atlantic for games in recent years.

  • Matt Gaetz Surfaces at Trumpy Summit to Declare ‘I’m Built for the Battle’

    Joe Raedle/GettyAfter 10 days of relentless developments in the Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) saga of scandals, the Florida Republican reemerged Friday evening to mostly ignore the most recent and damning reports and offer boilerplate MAGA defenses and applause lines.“I’m built for the battle, and I’m not going anywhere,” Gaetz told attendees at the Save America Summit at Trump Doral in Miami, Florida.As Gaetz tries to brush aside reports that he’s under investigation for paying women for sex—including, potentially, an underage minor—Gaetz seemed to see no irony in addressing an event hosted by “Women for America First.” Instead, he claimed the reports were “smears” and “wild conspiracy theories” promoted by a “lying media.”As the sun set on one of Trump’s golf clubs, Gaetz was celebrated as a hero and a “fearless leader.”Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d TeenThe congressman kicked things off by regurgitating the lie that the 2020 “election was stolen” from former President Donald Trump, due to “changes to the rules.” He then moved into familiar “America First” boosterism before saying the past week had been “full of encouragement.”But outside the warm confines of another Trump property, the list of Gaetz scandals is growing and intensifying. Just a few hours before Gaetz spoke Friday, the House Ethics Committee announced it was also opening an investigation into the “public allegations” against him—and the usually laconic press release offered a laundry list of complaints.“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use, and/or accepted a bribe/improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House rules,” the Committee wrote in a letter.And yet, no one in attendance for the “Dinner and Drinks with Rep. Matt Gaetz” event would have known that he is potentially fighting for his political future and, more importantly, his freedom. He delivered a speech that largely could have been recited at any Trump rally during the last four years.Still, as much as Gaetz continues to associate himself with the Trump brand, Trump himself appears to be keeping his distance.Republicans Have Been Waiting for a Matt Gaetz Scandal to BreakAs The Daily Beast reported late last week, advisers to the ex-president implored Trump to not publicly defend Gaetz, at least until more was known about the veracity of the allegations regarding a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and the federal probe. For the most part, Trump has privately agreed with that advice, and various Trumpworld luminaries, members of the Trump family, and top Republicans and conservative media stars have shut the hell up about the Gaetz scandal.Some are already preparing to wash their hands of the loyal MAGA soldier, despite years of Gaetz vigorously going to bat for Trump on nearly every scandal or major controversy.None of the 16 former senior Trump admin officials, ex-campaign brass, longtime GOP operatives, and sources close to the ex-president contacted by The Daily Beast were willing to defend Gaetz on the record. Not a single one would even do so anonymously.When former President Trump finally did issue a statement on Gaetz on Wednesday, it was a brief, mostly self-serving statement that offered a half-hearted defense at best."Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in a statement, after reports that Gaetz sought a blanket pardon for himself and other Trump cheerleaders. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him."But for Gaetz, it’s all the vindication he needs.“The best is indeed yet to come,” Gaetz said at Friday night’s event.Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. Not So Fast.It’s a sentiment lifted from the 2020 Republican National Convention speech of Kimberly Guilfoyle, a prominent Trump ally and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend.In the intervening time between when Guilfoyle first bellowed those words and when Gaetz said them Friday, Joe Biden beat Trump in the presidential election, the U.S. Capitol was overtaken by insurrectionists, Trump became the first U.S. president to get impeached twice, and it was exposed that Gaetz is the subject of a Justice Department probe into alleged sex trafficking and prostitution.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Elk Grove is paying its homeless residents to clean their encampment sites

    A pilot project in Elk Grove is paying homeless residents to tidy up their living areas, and it's changing the culture of the city. The idea stemmed from a conversation with one of the city's police sergeants, said Sarah Bontrager, the housing and public services manager for Elk Grove. See more above.

  • Volcano erupts in southern Caribbean, sparking evacuation 'frenzy'

    ROSE HALL, St Vincent and the Grenadines (Reuters) -La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent erupted on Friday after decades of inactivity, sending dark plumes of ash and smoke billowing into the sky and forcing thousands from surrounding villages to evacuate. Ash and smoke plunged the neighboring area into near total darkness, blotting out the bright morning sun, said a Reuters witness, who reported hearing the explosion from Rose Hall, a nearby village. Smaller explosions continued throughout the day, Erouscilla Joseph, director at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, told Reuters, adding that this kind of activity could go on for weeks if not months.

  • Medical examiner stands by Floyd homicide ruling

    PROSECUTOR JERRY BLACKWELL: "You found then and do you stand by today that the manner of death for Mr. Floyd was, as you would call it, homicide?"HENNEPIN COUNTY CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER ANDREW BAKER: "Yes, I would still classify it as a homicide today."The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on George Floyd after his deadly arrest last year said he stood by his conclusion that the 46-year-old's death was a homicide at the hands of police.BAKER: "My opinion remains unchanged. It's what I put on the death certificate last June. That's cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression. That was my top line then. It would stay my top line now."Dr. Andrew Baker testified on Day 10 of Derek Chauvin's murder trial that Floyd's heart stopped beating and his lungs stopped working because the former Minneapolis policeman and other officers pinned him to the ground in a way that starved his body of oxygen.DEFENSE ATTORNEY ERIC NELSON: "But you also took into consideration the heart disease, correct?"BAKER: "Yes."NELSON: "As well as the toxicology results. Agreed?" BAKER: "Yes."In cross-examination, Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson focused on the defense's central argument: that Floyd's underlying health problems and the drugs found in his system may have led to his death.Baker said he noted Floyd's heart disease and the fentanyl and methamphetamine found in his blood on the death certificate because they may have played a role in the death, but he said they "were not direct causes."BLACKWELL: "Did you rule out 'drug overdose' as a cause of death?"FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST LINDSEY THOMAS: "Yes."Prosecutors sought to further dismantle Chauvin's central defense with testimony from Dr. Lindsey Thomas. The forensic pathologist said the sheer volume of videos of Floyd's arrest made it clear that physical signs associated with opioid overdose were not present in Floyd's death.THOMAS: "The point is that it's due to law enforcement subdual restraint and compression."

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Two-night ceremony announces first winners

    The ceremony is split over two days for the first time, with more winners to be revealed on Sunday.

  • Techies give an old fashioned Supreme Court decent marks in coding case

    Programmers say the Supreme Court, often teased for its ambivalence toward technology, got it (mostly) right in describing some nuances of software.

  • Rain wins again; Martinsville to have doubleheader Sunday

    Rain forced the postponement of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after just 42 laps Saturday night, setting up a doubleheader Sunday. Denny Hamlin passed pole-sitter Joey Logano just four laps into the race and led the rest of the way until light drizzle intensified and the drivers were told to come down pit road for a red flag delay. Conditions on the track were good, but pit road was very wet.

  • Myanmar junta attacks again as spokesman defends crackdown

    Security forces in Myanmar cracked down heavily again on anti-coup protesters Friday even as the military downplayed reports of state violence. Reports on online news outlets and social media said at least four people were killed in Bago, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Yangon, in an attack by government troops and police that began before dawn and continued sporadically until after dark. The Bago Weekly Journal Online said a source at the city’s main hospital, whom it didn’t name, believed about 10 people had been killed.

  • Race at Martinsville postponed for rain. NASCAR will try again Sunday

    The Cup Series completed 42 laps after a long rain delay and before the skies opened up again Saturday night.

  • Kim Jong-un warns of North Korea crisis similar to deadly 90s famine

    Human rights groups say North Korea is facing dire food shortages and economic instability.

  • The Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes battle into a shootout at PNC Arena

    The Canes and Wings couldn’t settle things in overtime, and it took seven players in a shootout before a winner emerged.