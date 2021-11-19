The USDA Just Shared Tips on How to Have a Safe Thanksgiving
Yes, there’s a limit to how long your Thanksgiving dinner can stay on the table.
Yes, there’s a limit to how long your Thanksgiving dinner can stay on the table.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyKENOSHA—Kyle Rittenhouse, the notorious, gun-toting white teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August, has been found not guilty on all the charges against him in a Wisconsin courtroom.Rittenhouse, 18, faced a slew of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, over his conduct on Aug. 25, 2020, amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of J
The 28-year-old SNL comedian and 41-year-old mogul have confirmed their romance. Kim and Pete Hold Hands, Confirm Romance in Vicious Attack on Kanye West Alex Young
The actor, who played George Costanza on the iconic series, said the cast had to wait for the audience to stop laughing.
A woman faced backlash after posting footage of her husband.
Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian used the identities of the elderly or deceased in a scheme to steal $20 million in funds.
A Virginia contractor has been convicted of raping and murdering a college administrator, leaving her dead in her bathtub, after she complained about the company’s work on her deck. A jury found Thomas Clark guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman after deliberating Wednesday for an hour and 20 minutes, according to local station WTVR. “There is a huge amount of relief,” Fairman’s son, Scott, said after the verdict. “I know these last two-and-a-half years
If there was any doubt about who Kim Kardashian was going to be kissing under the mistletoe this year, she’s officially wiped that away with her latest photos with Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star is fully in the Kardashian fold because he’s now become a SKIMS spokesmodel (we’re kidding, sort of). The Kardashian […]
Jessie James Decker showed off her bikini body for Instagram while vacationing in Cabo.
The FBI search a site in New Jersey as a new clue leads to hopes of solving the decades-old case.
Steph Curry is a giant in the basketball world. Tacko Fall is a giant in real life.
After an eight-hour speech by GOP leader Kevin McCarthy prevented a Thursday night vote, Democrats in the House pushed Biden's agenda forward.
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge and pro Julianne Hough proved she's the queen of fashion in her latest Instagram posts.
The pic was for Pete's 28th birthday.
BALTIMORE — Despite pleas for a peaceful surrender, the four-day manhunt for ex-Baltimore County Police Officer Robert Vicosa and his two kidnapped daughters ended in tragedy Thursday, with both girls dead. Police found Giana and Aaminah Vicosa, ages 7 and 6, respectively, their father and his alleged criminal accomplice in a minor car crash Thursday afternoon after a brief chase into Western ...
Archie has inherited his father's distinctive red hair
'The Voice' season 21 features father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen who performed Elton John's "Your Song." During their singing, there was a disturbance and 'Voice' fans called out the show for it.
This was a tough play for quarterback Mac Jones, who forced a ball to tight end Jonnu Smith.
Two weeks after his electrifying 1-on-4 goal put the New York Rangers in a coffin, Connor McDavid absolutely barbecued the poor Winnipeg Jets (RIP).
The Republican congresswoman snapped back, "A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”
Nick Saban had a few choice words on Keilan Robinson's decision to transfer to Texas.