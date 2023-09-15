USDA permanently revokes license of Marion County exotic animals breeder, dealer

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has permanently revoked the license of an exotic animals breeder and dealer based in Marion County due to ongoing violations of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA).

In an order dated Aug. 29, 2023, USDA Administrative Law Judge Tierney M. Carlos revoked the license of Kokas Exotics of Prospect, owned by Craig Kokas, for violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Additionally, the judge ordered that Kokas is barred from applying for any other AWA license and "shall permanently refrain from engaging in any activity requiring an AWA license."

According to the text of the order found on the USDA website, the decision to revoke Kokas Exotics' license stems from a complaint filed by the administrator of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Feb. 2, 2023, alleging that Kokas had violated the AWA. Investigators found that Kokas had committed 113 violations of the AWA between September 2021 and November 2022.

USDA issued five citations to Kokas Exotics in 2023 alone, according to agency records. The most recent citation was issued June 2 when investigators determined that a fallow deer at the facility had not received adequate veterinary care after the animal was diagnosed with intestinal worms on May 31. Investigators also discovered that five minks were suffering from the effects of excessive heat. The temperature in their enclosure was over 90 degrees. Issues with various animal enclosures were also found.

Some of the violations Kokas has been cited for include failing to provide an attending veterinarian for animals at the facility and failing to provide adequate veterinary care, failure to provide adequate shelter for animals, failing to provide water for animals, failure to keep enclosures in good repair and maintain sanitary conditions, failing to provide an adequate diet for animals, failure to have a perimeter fence around the facility, failing to maintain accurate records about each animal at the facility, and failure to maintain adequate staffing at the facility. The violations date back to August 2011, according to USDA.

PETA calls for owner to surrender animals

Animal welfare organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is calling on Kokas to surrender all of the animals still in his possession and transfer them to "reputable facilities."

“Animals in Craig Kokas’ care have been denied the most basic necessities for years, and revoking his federal license is the first step toward shutting down this hellhole for good,” said Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation general counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement. “Now PETA is calling on Kokas to surrender all his suffering animals to reputable facilities where they can finally get the care they desperately need.”

Kokas Exotics had for several years provided live groundhogs for the annual Groundhog Day celebration hosted by radio station WMRN-AM of Marion. However, in 2023, following pressure from PETA and the publication of 70 AWA violations by Kokas Exotics, WMRN officials decided not to use a live groundhog during the ceremony.

PETA purchased billboards in the Marion area protesting the use of live groundhogs for the radio station's Groundhog Day celebration. One of the billboards was located directly across the street from the radio station's office on North Main Street in Marion.

