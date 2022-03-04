USDA recalls more than 1,500 pounds of jerky products due to listeria contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Friday issued a recall of 1,634 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky products that may be tainted with listeria, a bacteria that can cause fever, muscle aches, headache and other flu-like symptoms.

The recalled products were produced on Feb. 23 by California-based Boyd Specialties, and were shipped to retail outlets in Michigan as well as Alabama, California, Connecticut, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas. Consumers can identify recalled products by looking for the establishment number “EST. 40269” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The contamination was discovered during routine sample testing at FSIS. As of Friday, there were no confirmed reports of sickness associated with the recalled products.

Listeria is particularly dangerous to pregnant women, as it can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery and severe infections. Older adults and individuals with compromised immune systems are also at an elevated risk for serious infection from listeria.

A complete list of recalled products can be found on the FSIS website, and you can view the full recall notice here.

Lauren Wethington is a breaking news reporter. You can email her at LGilpin@freepress.com or find her on Twitter at @laurenelizw1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: USDA recalls jerky products due to listeria contamination