USDA report says Washington ag has switched from harvest to maintenance

Nov. 28—OLYMPIA — The US Department of Agriculture has released information regarding the status of agriculture for the state of Washington for the week of Nov. 20.

Most fall fieldwork has been completed in the region with work shifting to equipment maintenance, according to the USDA report. Yakima County had tractors working to plow and disk fields.

There were about five days suitable for agricultural work in fields last week with cool, dry weather. Most of Eastern Washington did not receive notable moisture accumulation, and Northeast Washington saw heavy freezes. Southeast Washington saw cold temperatures and light snowfall in places.