USDA reprimands Aberdeen's DemKota Ranch Beef plant after latest botched slaughter

DemKota Ranch Beef plant located south of Aberdeen is pictured in this photo on April 2020. In a federal notice posted on Jan. 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service temporarily suspended operations at the large livestock facility, which has a recent history of inhumanely handling its cattle, after an employee tried to stun a cow that woke up on a slaughter line by driving a knife into its spine and neck area.

DemKota Ranch Beef, a large slaughter plant south of Aberdeen with a recent history of inhumanely handling the livestock, was subject to an upgraded rebuke from the U.S. Department of Agriculture after botching the slaughter of a cow on its rail line and ignoring the agency's attempt to control the situation.

DemKota, formally recognized as New Angus, LLC, received a notice of suspension by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, because of the egregious inhumane handling incident that happened Dec. 29.

According to a federal notice released publicly Jan. 10, 12 days after the incident occurred, an inspector observed a cow had regained consciousness on the plant's slaughter line after being stunned in preparation for harvest.

The notice states the animal, while hanging from the rail by one hind leg in accordance with slaughtering standards, attempted to right itself in a rolling motion. The cow simultaneously tried to sway away from an area supervisor, who had moved to the line to address the situation.

According to the notice, the cow was located past a "sticking area," a section of a slaughter facility where incapacitated cows are hung by their legs and have their major arteries slashed to ensure a quick death for the animal.

The FSIS document states the animal had not been bled where it was hanging and no cuts were found on its throat area at that point.

The inspector then observed the DemKota supervisor "trying to stun the animal with a knife to the back of the head by cutting through the hide." The employee then stuck the blade between the animal's "neck and cervical area" in an apparent attempt to sever the cattle's spinal cord or damage the brain.

"While the supervisor was cutting with the knife, the bovine deliberately attempted to move away from the supervisor by moving its head in an upwards rolling motion but was restricted due to being shackled," the report reads.

Dr. Christina Bakker, a meat science specialist with South Dakota State University Extension, said this improvised method of rendering cattle unconscious is not generally accepted by the USDA.

According to the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act of 1978, a law requiring food animals to undergo a quick and effective death while being processed for harvest, livestock need to be rendered immediately insensible on the first stun prior to being shackled.

"To try to sever the spinal cord like that … you've not necessarily rendered the animal unconscious," Bakker told the Argus Leader on Tuesday. "You have to render them insensible to pain."

The inspector registered the failed stunnings as noncompliant with the Federal Meat Inspection Act, a law that ensures meat is processed in sanitary conditions. Then, they issued a U.S. Reject tag for the line, stopping operations at 7:20 a.m. that day.

With production halted, the supervisor on scene used a hand-held captive bolt gun to render the animal unconscious by delivering a concussive blow to the brain.

Because the animal was allowed to return to consciousness on the slaughter line, USDA considers this result to be an "egregious" humane handling violation. This is an FSIS category of improper animal handling considered so flagrant and serious, and the proposed remedy is either ineffective or delayed, that a plant inspector must take control of the situation.

However, the notice states DemKota restarted the line after the inspector had assumed regulatory control of the facility in violation of FMIA. The inspector had been waiting for the arrival of a state public health veterinarian to assess the efficacy of the stunning attempts.

The inspector then requested staff to stop the lines from continuing to run.

In response to a request for comment, Sara Kaelin, DemKota's marketing director, told the Argus Leader on Tuesday the company has committed to "thoroughly examining the factors contributing to the recent tragic event and taking appropriate actions to eliminate the risk and such incidents in the future."

"The issue was addressed immediately and the operations resumed the same date it occurred," Kaelin said in an over-the-phone statement. "We do welcome the USDA to review everything. We are actively working to enhance our systems and processes across organizations due to all this. While cooperating fully with the USDA, we are limited in sharing details due to the ongoing investigation, so we prioritize the accuracies and the findings and we'll share information once available."

DemKota's offers corrective actions, but PETA says lax enforcement allows plants to repeat violations

DemKota's Dec. 29 incident is not the first time the company has come under federal scrutiny for workplace mishaps.

DemKota was the subject of a noncompliance report filed on April 3, 2023, after four livestock fatally suffocated in a hot and humid livestock pen with a malfunctioning air management system, according to previous Argus Leader reporting.

FSIS data also shows federal inspectors filed five other noncompliance reports between October 2022 and May 2023.

DemKota previously had an egregious incident take place on March 2, 2023, when a cow that was stunned in preparation for slaughter regained consciousness after it had already been shackled and hoisted onto a sticking platform.

FSIS also deemed this an egregious humane handling violation, in part due to the unsuccessful intervention by the three DemKota employees to subdue and return the cow to an unconscious state

This prompted the agency's Des Moines District Office on March 8 to send the Aberdeen company a Notice of Intended Enforcement. NOIEs are a lesser punishment to livestock facilities because they give warning that a suspension notice is only being considered by the agency if the regulatory violations continue to occur.

"When a humane handling violation to livestock occurs at an FSIS regulated establishment, FSIS bases its response on a variety of factors, including the severity of the violation and the establishment’s prior compliance history," FSIS' press office wrote in a Nov. 28 request for comment. This came after the Argus Leader's initial story about DemKota published Nov. 15.

As a federally inspected establishment, DemKota is required to keep a "Robust Systematic Approach," or RSA, which is a set of procedures developed by slaughter plants to ensure employees are following humane handling and slaughter practices. When a company has an RSA on the books, FSIS takes this into consideration whenever an "egregious" humane handling violation occurs at a livestock-raising facility.

"In th[e March 2, 2023] case, a [NOIE] was issued based on several factors, including that the establishment has a Robust Systematic Approach to Humane Handling in place. The decision to issue a NOIE in lieu of suspending the establishment still enabled the agency to effectively address the inhumane handling incident," the food agency's press office added.

But, unlike previous enforcement actions levied at the Aberdeen plant, FSIS' latest report noted DemKota's RSA "is not considered to be robustly implemented at this time."

Officials from DemKota quickly responded to the suspension notice by submitting written corrective actions and updating their preventive measures to FSIS hours after the incident occured.

Based on an updated notice, FSIS started holding DemKota's suspension in abeyance at 10:26 p.m. Dec. 29, allowing the meat processed there to continue to receive USDA inspector's marks.

This exemplifies lax enforcement on the federal government's end, PETA Investigations Project Manager Colin Henstock told the Argus Leader on Tuesday.

Henstock said the FSIS suspension process, which allows offending livestock facilities to resubmit procedural materials and receive an expedited cessation — in DemKota's case, within 24 hours — of any penalties stemming from humane handling violations.

This doesn't address any core issues with a violating facility, Henstock said, which leads facilities to repeat improper animal handling methods.

"In the case of this violation, I mean, this was particularly gruesome," Henstock said. The fact that this animal was conscious while someone was cutting into the back of her head and trying to to sever her spinal cord... This was a particularly quick abeyance notice to be issued. Sometimes, it can last days. Sometimes, it can last weeks. But we do see that many slaughterhouses have the same issues recurring again and again. The USDA just goes through the same process each time, rather than put an end to the issues that are happening."

