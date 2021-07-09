USDA unveils plan to help build small meat processing plants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID PITT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government promised Friday to spend $500 million to encourage the construction of smaller meat processing plants located closer to farmers who raise chickens, pigs and cows with the goal of diversifying an industry now largely run by a small number of large corporations.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the program in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in addition to another $150 million to be used for existing small processing facilities with unexpected costs. The goal is to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic and compete better in the marketplace.

Vilsack said he wants to improve profitability for livestock farmers and better serve consumers who increasingly want to know where and how farm animals are raised.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to transform the food system so it is more resilient to shocks, delivers greater value to growers and workers, and offers consumers an affordable selection of healthy food produced and sourced locally and regionally by farmers and processors from diverse backgrounds,” he said.

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic shut down significant portions of the nation's meat processing capacity when the virus spread quickly among workers at processing plants. The production bottleneck forced some pig farmers to euthanize animals when they couldn't find facilities to process them. It prompted a discussion about the dangers of a highly consolidated meat production industry in which processing takes place in a few large-scale plants owned by a handful of the largest meat producing corporations.

Ranchers also have complained about a system that forces them to negotiate cattle sales with a few corporations that often don't pay them enough to make a profit, again raising issues of intense consolidation and the need to increase competition in the packing industry.

Vilsack said COVID-19 exposed a food system “that was rigid, consolidated, and fragile.” He said President Joe Biden is determined to shift the balance of power back to the people by investing in building better and fairer markets for producers and consumers.

The money, including the $500 million, comes from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion aid package passed by Congress and signed by Biden in March. It will provide grants, loans, and technical assistance to help build new meat and poultry processing facilities. Vilsack said it is his hope to have projects in the works by early next year.

Vilsack said the USDA also plans to initiate a new rule that will make it easier for farmers to sue companies they contract with over unfair, discriminatory or deceptive practices, and will tighten the definition of what it means for meat to be labeled a “Product of USA” to exclude animals that have been raised in other countries but processed in the United States.

The North American Meat Institute, a trade group representing 95% of United States output of meat and poultry products, rejected some of the assertions made about industry consolidation.

Mark Dopp, senior vice president and general counsel for the organization, said in a letter to USDA officials in June that the coronavirus pandemic sickened workers at meat processors of all sizes, not just the largest.

“Creating smaller, regional harvest facilities will not address this issue," he said. He added building more processing plants also will not address the labor shortage that is one of the biggest problems facing the meatpacking industry.

He said before the government tries to fix the current system of meat production, it must acknowledge that its efficiencies are responsible for reducing the share of disposable personal income U.S. citizens spend on food from 17% in 1960 to less than 10% today.

“This remarkable drop is attributable largely to systemic efficiencies that allow food processors to offer food to consumers at lower prices," he said.

Vilsack also pointed out that the farmers’ share of every dollar spent on food has declined consistently from 35 cents in the 1970s to around just 14 cents in recent years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China evacuates nationals from Afghanistan amid US pullout

    China sent a flight to bring home 210 of its nationals from Afghanistan, state media reported Friday, as the U.S. military prepares to leave the country and the security situation grows increasingly fraught. The Global Times newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party said the Xiamen Airlines flight departed July 2 from the Afghan capital, Kabul, and landed in the central province of Hubei. The National Health Commission on Wednesday reported 25 new imported cases in Hubei on Wednesday, apparently including those who had arrived from Afghanistan the previous week.

  • Billionaire Dangote Can’t Get Enough Tomatoes to Run Plant Profitably

    (Bloomberg) -- Africa’s biggest tomato processing plant is barely managing to operate profitably, six years after the factory began production because it can’t get adequate berries to crush.The 1,200-ton a day plant, owned by Sani Dangote, the immediate younger brother to Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is producing at 20% of capacity because farmers don’t have enough resources to boost acreage. The factory was meant to reverse Nigeria’s dependence on imports of tomato paste from China and

  • Lumber prices dropping after soaring during COVID. What’s that mean for building costs?

    Supply shortages coupled with increased demand during the pandemic drove prices to historic levels.

  • Ford secures chip supply for waiting F-Series pickups

    Lost in the shuffle of last week's sales and earnings news was a tidbit from the Detroit Free Press noting that Ford has secured a supply of microchips for its F-Series production lines — a crucial step toward righting the company's 2021 sales trajectory. At times in 2021, Ford has been forced to idle production of its bread-and-butter pickup line due to lack of supply, but on top of that, it also has a large stockpile of nearly complete pickups awaiting electronic components that have been delayed by the ongoing shortage. After rebounding post-lockdown, Ford's volumes have plummeted in the first half of the year because it simply cannot ship enough pickups and SUVs to meet demand.

  • The Small Exploration Company That Shocked The Oil Industry

    A small Canadian driller has captured what we think may end up being the most exciting oil exploration basin on the planet, and some early positive news could push the company into the spotlight

  • OPEC and Big Oil's new best friend, Joe Biden

    The price of oil surged to $75 a barrel the other day under Joe Biden’s green energy policies. The price was as low as $35 a barrel under Donald Trump because he believed in American energy dominance (“Drill, baby, drill”). So, more oil meant lower prices at the pump. It was effectively a massive, multibillion-dollar tax cut for lower- and middle-income earners of tens of billions of dollars a year.

  • Cost to Ship a Boxload of Goods to U.S. From China Nears $10,000

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost to ship a boxload of goods to the U.S. from China edged close to $10,000 as the world’s biggest economy keeps vacuuming up imports amid slower recoveries from the pandemic from Europe to Asia.The spot rate for a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Los Angeles increased to $9,631, up 5% from the previous week and 229% higher than a year ago, according to the Drewry World Container Index published Thursday. A composite index, reflecting eight major trade routes, rose to $8,7

  • A Florida judge refuses a CDC request to keep its COVID-19 vaccine rules for cruise ships, and says his decision is about the 'use and misuse of governmental power'

    District Judge Steven Merryday said the decision was not about COVID-19 health precautions, but "about the use and misuse of governmental power."

  • After entering Japan, Coupang continues its international expansion with Taiwan

    One month after entering Japan, its first international market, Coupang has launched in Taiwan. The South Korean e-commerce giant began offering its service in Taipei City’s Zhongshan neighborhood, allowing people there to order items through its app for on-demand delivery between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., charging a delivery fee of 19 NTD (about 68 cents USD). Coupang is testing its service and will assess different models for its delivery infrastructure in Taiwan.

  • South Korea's container squeeze throws exporters into costly gridlock

    Unable to get a slot on a container vessel, Lee Sang-hoon is considering using fishing trawlers docked for repair in the South Korean port of Busan to meet surging export orders for the car engine oil he sells to Russia. "China is the black hole in this shipping crisis, all the carriers are headed there," said Lee, owner of Dongkwang International Co. in Busan which makes about 20 billion won ($17.60 million) in annual revenue. Booking trawlers is one way businesses in the world's seventh-largest exporting nation are trying to overcome critical bottlenecks caused by the pandemic, particularly a shortage of shipping containers.

  • I’m 56, my husband is 57 and retired. We have about $750,000 saved and a military pension. I’m ‘tired of working in America.’ Can I retire in three years?

    The good news: That pension and your savings are and will be great assets for you in retirement, so congratulations on that! There are many factors that go into knowing how much you’ll need for retirement, and a few ways to break down these annual estimates. For example, if you were to use the 4% rule, which is a traditional rule of thumb that suggests you take out 4% of your retirement savings every year to live on, you’d generate about $30,000 to $35,000 a year, said Morgan Hill, chief executive officer of Hill and Hill Financial.

  • Upstream's Ideal Oil Scenario Turns Into Refineries' Nightmare

    Crude prices have surged from last year's historic crash, in turn boosting the bottom line of companies like ConocoPhillips (COP), Hess (HES) and others.

  • A senior Google executive who reportedly opposed employees working remotely has caused an internal stir by moving to New Zealand to work remotely himself

    A senior Google executive, Urs Hölzle, is working remotely in New Zealand after opposing remote work for lower-level Google employees, CNET reports.

  • Why aren’t more Americans working? Do they plan to get a job soon?

    Job openings are at a record high and most companies are trying to hire, but they can't find enough workers even though millions of people are still unemployed. Why aren't they looking for work? When do they plan to find a job?

  • A third of former hospitality workers won't return to the industry during the labor shortage because they want higher pay, better benefits, and a new work environment

    Many workers who were either laid off or quit hospitality jobs are reluctant to go back, even as wages rise in the labor shortage, a survey suggests.

  • Used cars stopped getting more expensive in June

    It started with lumber.

  • Analysis: Cash-rich Singapore Airlines positioned for regional dominance as rivals pull back

    Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA), flush with $16 billion raised since the start of the pandemic thanks to help from a state investor, is in a position of dominance among its Southeast Asian rivals as they downsize and restructure. The crisis threatened the survival of hub carriers that lack domestic markets such as SIA, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Dubai's Emirates. Indeed, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last year said the government would "spare no effort" to ensure SIA made it through the pandemic.

  • The economy needs millions of workers. So why can't college grads find jobs?

    Graduates in the class of 2021 are competing with 2020 grads who delayed job searches during COVID-19 and Americans laid off in the health crisis.

  • Gas Sellers Reaped $11 Billion Windfall During Texas Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- The official autopsy of the great Texas winter blackout of February 2021 quickly established a clear timeline of events: Electric utilities cut off power to customers and distributors as well as natural gas producers, which in turn triggered a negative feedback loop that sunk the state deeper and deeper into frigid darkness.It’s now becoming clear that while millions of Texans endured days of power cuts, the state’s gas producers contributed to fuel shortages, allowing pipelines a

  • 3 Roth IRA Mistakes to Avoid This Year

    The Roth IRA (individual retirement account) is loaded with beautiful benefits that can make it a bit easier to fund a tax-free lifestyle later. Unfortunately, the road to success isn't always easy if you don't truly understand how a Roth IRA works and how you can maximize your perks. If you're just getting started with a Roth IRA or have no idea how to take full advantage of it, here are some common mistakes to avoid this year if you want to tap into its wealth-building potential.