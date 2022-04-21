He used 100 social media accounts to cyberstalk woman who rejected him, feds say

A woman rejected a man’s online profession of love so he used more than 100 social media accounts, phone accounts and other digital means to cyberstalk and harass her for seven months, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

After the alleged “harassment campaign” began in April 2020, she begged him to stop, but he texted her saying “I’m genuinely never going to,” according to court documents obtained by McClatchy News. He also told her to expect “a wave of the worst possible” things to happen to her, court documents show.

Texas resident Desmond Babloo Singh, 20, of Temple, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of cyberstalking and was sentenced on April 20 to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, including one year of home detention, the attorney’s office said in a news release.

“Mr. Singh is very remorseful for his conduct and hopes the victims can move on with their lives,” his attorney Dave Fischer told McClatchy News in a statement.

Singh also cyberstalked a person connected to the woman and believed they were a “romantic rival,” according to the attorney’s office.

The woman, Singh’s “unrequited love interest,” was his older sister’s friend when they were in middle school during 2013-2014, according to the indictment. She’d never physically met Singh, and his family moved to Texas after that school year.

On Valentine’s Day in 2020, Singh shared with the woman “a private Instagram story in which he unequivocally professed his love for her,” the indictment said. The private post included a picture of a necklace Singh said he bought for her.

The woman responded by rejecting him and asked him to stop contacting her entirely, according to prosecutors.

The alleged cyberstalking begins

In April 2020, Singh began sending several “harassing messages” to the woman, the news release said.

“The hundreds of public social media posts, text messages, and private social media messages included threats of death, bodily injury, sexualized violence, and racial slurs,” the attorney’s office said. “Many of the accounts created and used by Singh incorporated (the woman’s) name, making it appear as if the accounts were owned and operated by her.”

Story continues

In one instance, he used a social media account containing the woman’s name to send her an image of several people hanging from nooses and photoshopped the woman and her parents’ faces onto the individuals, according to court documents.

“In another edited picture, Singh superimposed (the woman’s) mother’s face on the body of a grieving woman at a grave site,” the news release said.

The social media accounts Singh used would “post content encouraging others to harass” the woman, the indictment said. He also “doxed” her by sharing her public information, including where she lived, her phone number and more, according to prosecutors.

On July 19, 2020, the woman “received an Instagram follow request from one of the harassing accounts” and saw pictures of her and her home posted on the account, according to the indictment.

The next day, on July 20, 2020, Singh orchestrated a fake bomb threat at her parents’ home and prompted the Baltimore County Police Department to respond, an action called “swatting,” the news release said.

Singh would also hack the woman’s social media accounts, according to the indictment. In one instance, officials say he hacked her TikTok account and posted several images of himself, writing “omg he’s so hot!!!”

After Singh was ultimately arrested on Dec. 22, 2020, “notes” were found in his phone and detailed his plans to harass the woman and her family, according to a stipulation of facts.

One of his “to-do” lists regarding the woman’s family said “beat up family if I see them ever anywhere,” according to prosecutors.

Singh also used social media accounts “to express his desire to physically harm” the person he thought was a “romantic rival,” a Maryland resident described as “victim 2” in court documents, according to prosecutors.

“Using an anonymous account, Singh posted a video of an unidentifiable person knocking on the door of Victim 2’s former residence with a caption telling Victim 2 to answer the door,” the news release said.

Singh then uploaded the video to YouTube showing victim 2’s name and address and said the person “went to that location to fight” victim 2, according to prosecutors.

In Singh’s plea agreement, he agreed that he engaged “in a course of conduct that caused, attempted to cause, or reasonably would be expected to cause substantial emotional distress” to the woman and victim 2 “and that he did so with the intent to harass or intimidate” them.

