He used a $139K check to buy a Porsche. The check was printed from his computer, cops say

A Florida man printed more than $200,000 worth of checks from his home computer in a failed attempt to live like a rock star, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey William Kelley, 42, was arrested Wednesday on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false banknote after deputies say he purchased a Porsche 911 Turbo with a fraudulent check. He’s being held in the Walton County Jail on $10,000 bond.

The flashy car, however, wasn’t the purchase that tipped off authorities. His attempt to buy three Rolex watches with another fake check worth $61,521 on Tuesday started the case, deputies say. The jeweler called the sheriff’s office Wednesday after learning that the check wasn’t real.

Investigators later learned that Kelley had purchased the Porsche on Monday with a doctored check written for $139,203.05, according to the sheriff’s office. The dealer reported the vehicle stolen to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, which relayed the message to their neighbors in Walton.

When deputies located Kelley, he admitted to printing out the checks but claimed to not “know what the big deal was” since they had his account number, according to the arrest report.