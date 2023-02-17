I Used AI Technology On 16 Celebs To See What They'd Look Like As Disney Characters, And It's Scary
I didn't think it was possible for Chris Evans or Jason Momoa to get any hotter, but here we are.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker were neighbors for years before they started a relationship. They still have both houses, which are a block away from each other.
After romances with rapper Drake and businessman Hassan Jameel, Rihanna began dating A$AP Rocky in 2020 and the couple is currently expecting their second baby together
Pouts, poses, perilous fashion choices. Either an unexpected new front has opened in the Coleen Rooney-Rebekah Vardy trial – or it’s the annual Hollywood edition of Vanity Fair.
"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega is hosting "Saturday Night Live" in March with musical guest The 1975. Here's what we know.
Liam Neeson gets asked in almost every interview if he would reprise his role of Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in a “Star Wars” spinoff. The answer is often no, and such was the case when Neeson joined Paul Rudd on the Feb. 16 episode of “Watch What Happens Live!” But Neeson took things a step further, […]
Christopher Reindorp assures us that the Charteris sisters, Laura and Ann, were great beauties though the photos in his biography, Never Shaken, Never Stirred, don’t seem to bear this out. But they were both catnip to men – Laura in particular was described as “sex on legs”, though she later told her daughter that “sex means no more to me than cleaning my teeth”. Ann was born in 1913, Laura in 1915; their father was the second son of the Earl of Wemyss, and their mother was a Tennant (ie rich).
Demi Moore took to Instagram with a note after it was revealed that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
The comic and actor explained what's really going on when someone says "I'm not woke."
The incident occurred in the notoriously LGBTQ-friendly neighborhood, the West Village.
"I think some people thought I was dead," the unmasked celebrity said.
It's simply time for the man to apply for a full-time position.
The Die Hard actor was previously diagnosed with aphasia, his family revealed in March 2022
The comic promised to keep triggering the Fox News host.
The Greek designer worn by Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya is making her London Fashion Week runway debut.
Ice-T came to the defense of his wife Coco Austin after someone criticized her on Twitter for wearing a dress "three sizes too small" at the Grammys.
He's just not ready to share everything yet.
CNN chairman Chris Licht said Friday that he was "disappointed" by Don Lemon's recent comment that 51-year-old Nikki Haley "isn't in her prime."
A woman shares how hard the disease is for loved ones and that her heart breaks for Bruce Willis' family.
The on again, off again romance between Vinny Guadagnino and fellow 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' cast member Angelina Pivarnick is on again.
Not only did Woods open the Genesis Invitational with a 2-under 69, but he brought the trash talk with him.