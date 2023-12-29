‘They used almost every missile at their disposal’ – Air Force on Russia’s largest missile attack

Launch of a ballistic missile by the Russian Iskander operative-tactical missile system

Russia used almost the entire range of missiles it had at its disposal in Russia’s largest coordinated missile and drone attack on Ukraine of the war, said Air Force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat, on national TV on Dec. 29.

"In fact, everything was flying," Ihnat said.

“Perhaps [only] Kalibrs were missing. But we saw Kinzhals, ballistic missiles, S-300, cruise missiles. We see the use of Shaheds.”

About 18 strategic bombers also launched X-101/X-505 cruise missiles.

"The target was Ukraine because we haven't seen so much red on our monitors – and red is an enemy target – for a very long time," Ihnat said.

“Actually, everything was covered in enemy air targets. In all regions, in all directions.”

The Russians first conducted "reconnaissance-in-force" by launching Shahed UAVs, and then fired missiles of various types.

The death toll in the still ongoing series of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine has exceeded 20 people, with at least 132 others injured.

Explosions and numerous damages to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been reported in several major cities, including Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya Dnipro,Cherkasy, Sumy, and Kyiv.

Ukraine intercepted 114 of the 158 drones and missiles Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on Dec. 28-29 in Russia’s biggest attack on Ukraine of the war, said Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine