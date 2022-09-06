Used bullet found on porch in Sherrodsville area

SHERRODSVILLE ― A used 9mm bullet was found on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of Cutler Road NE late Monday afternoon, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy reported that the bullet ricocheted off the siding.

Deputies canvassed the area, but no suspects were found. A neighbor said she saw three vehicles drive past not long after the shots.

