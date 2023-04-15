Used car dealer accused of odometer tampering

Apr. 15—The Owensboro Police Department charged the owner of a used car dealership and a car salesman for allegedly resetting odometers on vehicles they sell.

Eddie T. Howard, 63, of the 3800 block of Fogle Drive and Donald G. Adams, 60, of the 3600 block of Chambers Street were both charged with 20 counts of tampering with a motor vehicle/motor home odometer. Howard is the owner of Discount Motors, 623 West Ninth St. Adams is car salesman at the business.

During a search of the dealership Thursday, detectives discovered three firearms and 100 Oxycontin pills, which is a prescription painkiller.

Deputy Police Chief J.D. Winkler told reporters Friday the investigation was started by a patrol officer Mike Roby, who received a tip that mileage was being tampered with on a vehicle.

"He received information of what might be taking place," Winkler said. "He took it upon himself to start digging."

Other agencies, including federal agencies, were involved in the investigation. A search warrant was served at the business Thursday.

"This was hundreds of hours of investigation that led to this search warrant," Winkler said.

Detectives were not aware there were drugs or guns in the dealership when the warrant was served, Winkler said.

"The primary focus of the investigation was the tampering with odometers," Winkler said.

The discovery of the drugs and firearms was "secondary," Winkler said.

In addition to the drugs and guns, detectives seized $350,000 in cash from the dealership, two vehicles, and "electronic devices utilized to perpetuate fraud" an OPD press release says.

Detectives have determined there were at least 40 vehicles sold at the dealership that had altered odometers.

"We know there are more vehicles that are out there," Winkler said.

The police department is investigating vehicles that were sold at the dealership between 2019 and the present.

Winkler said people who bought vehicles at Discount Motors should get a Carfax report, which includes data on specific vehicles, including last known mileage.

While the drug trafficking charges are criminal penalties, tampering with an odometer does not carry a jail penalty. State law says anyone who tampers with an odometer can be liable to pay up to three times the amount of the actual damages.

Adams and Howard were incarcerated Thursday and released from jail on bond Friday.