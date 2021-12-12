Used-car prices have been climbing for months. These 15 models are now worth more used than new.

Tim Levin
·4 min read
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma.
The Toyota Tacoma costs $4,500 more to buy used than new, according to a recent study.Toyota

  • Supply-chain issues have sent the price of used cars soaring for much of the last two years.

  • Since people can't find the new cars they're looking for, they're flocking to the used market.

  • Some particularly in-demand models from Tesla, Toyota, and GM are now worth more used than new.

Supply-chain issues have slammed coveted goods from cream cheese to cars. Shortages have hit the US vehicle market so hard, in fact, that bizarre things have started happening.

Amid a dwindling supply of new cars, used vehicles have experienced record price increases over the last year and a half. Moreover, things are so out of whack that more than a dozen models now cost more to buy lightly used than new, according to a November study from automotive research site iSeeCars.

This has been happening for months now, but iSeeCars has identified the 15 models that are experiencing this sort of backward pricing as of November.

The issue here is that new versions of popular vehicles have become increasingly scarce on dealer lots. Rather than suffer through a long wait for a brand-new vehicle, buyers are paying top dollar for slightly older ones with some mileage. For some particularly popular models, that means shelling out above MSRP.

While this doesn't bode well for buyers, it's great news for sellers. If you bought one of the identified models in the last couple of years, you may be in the perfect position to make thousands by selling your vehicle privately or to a dealer.

iSeeCars analyzed more than 1 million new and used cars listed for sale during the first half of November. It compared the asking prices for new vehicles (2021 and 2022 models) with the asking prices for lightly used ones (2020 and 2021 models with between 10,780 and 16,171 miles on the odometer).

See the full list of 15 models below:

1. Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y.
The Tesla Model Y.Tesla

  • Average price new: $56,685

  • Average price used: $64,930

  • Difference: $8,245, 14.5%

(Because Tesla sells directly to consumers, iSeeCars estimated new Tesla prices based on their MSRP and the distribution of trims on the used market.)

2. Toyota Tacoma

A gray Toyota Tacoma truck driving up red sand and rocks.
The Toyota Tacoma.Toyota

  • Average price new: $37,339

  • Average price used: $41,905

  • Difference: $4,567, 12.2%

3. Toyota Tundra

A white 2020 Toyota Tundra truck in a dark-green forest.
The Toyota Tundra.Toyota

  • Average price new: $47,322

  • Average price used: $52,850

  • Difference: $5,528, 11.7%

4. Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger.
The Dodge Charger.Stellantis

  • Average price new: $38,587

  • Average price used: $42,375

  • Difference: $3,788, 9.8%

5. Honda Civic (hatchback)

2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring
The Honda Civic hatchback.Honda

  • Average price new: $27,089

  • Average price used: $29,735

  • Difference: $2,646, 9.8%

6. Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3.
The Tesla Model 3.Tesla

  • Average price new: $49,652

  • Average price used: $54,215

  • Difference: $4,563, 9.2%

7. Toyota RAV4

2020_Toyota_RAV4_XSE_HV_SilverSkyMetallic_01 1500x1001
The Toyota RAV4.Toyota

  • Average price new: $31,492

  • Average price used: $34,373

  • Difference: $2,881, 9.1%

8. Kia Telluride

A gray 2020 Kia Telluride on a green lawn.
2020 Kia Telluride.Kristen Lee/Business Insider

  • Average price new: $46,429

  • Average price used: $50,295

  • Difference: $3,866, 8.3%

9. GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon Denali
2021 GMC Yukon Denali.GMC

  • Average price new: $72,870

  • Average price used: $78,352

  • Difference: $5,483, 7.5%

10. Subaru Crosstrek

2020 Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru Crosstrek.Subaru

  • Average price new: $30,039

  • Average price used: $31,785

  • Difference: $1,746, 5.8%

11. Chevrolet Tahoe

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.Chevrolet

  • Average price new: $65,518

  • Average price used: $69,277

  • Difference: $3,760, 5.7%

12. Subaru WRX

2020 Subaru WRX hero
Subaru WRX.Subaru

  • Average price new: $34,166

  • Average price used: $36,029

  • Difference: $1,863, 5.5%

13. Honda Civic (sedan)

The 2021 Honda Civic sedan.
The 2021 Honda Civic sedan.Honda

  • Average price new: $24,223

  • Average price used: $25,499

  • Difference: $1,275, 5.3%

14. Hyundai Palisade

A blue 2020 Hyundai Palisade on a road.
2020 Hyundai Palisade.Hyundai

  • Average price new: $46,706

  • Average price used: $49,038

  • Difference: $2,332, 5.0%

15. Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan
Toyota Corolla sedan.Toyota

  • Average price new: $23,677

  • Average price used: $24,776

  • Difference: $1,099, 4.6%

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories