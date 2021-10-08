Used car prices soar: Prices rising again after summer drop

Axios

Minnesotans trying to buy a vehicle before winter are finding bare dealer lots and long delays. I learned that first-hand, and fast, while shopping for a car to accommodate my third child on the way.Why it matters: There's a national vehicle shortage tied to a shortage of semiconductor chips, so people are having to wait for their preferred vehicle and pay more when they get it."Everybody's paying