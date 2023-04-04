Used car theft ring probed

Apr. 4—VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is investigating fraud, business burglary, entering autos, auto theft and dealing narcotics involving multiple suspects.

Detectives said they believe members of a crime ring have been stealing vehicles from other states, bringing them to Lowndes County and creating fake identification documents, the statement said.

Because the stolen cars were from out of state, deputies initially had no way to know they were in the county.

About 15 search warrants have been executed and 21 vehicles recovered, the statement said.

People who bought an automobile or ATV from individuals using the names "Willie Brown" or "Allen Weldon" should call the sheriff's office at 229-671-2900 to discuss the purchase, the sheriff's office said.

Some innocent vehicle owners were found to be driving stolen cars; these drivers are being treated as victims, a statement said. Some people who unknowingly bought a stolen vehicle took out large bank loans to pay for the cars.

The sheriff's office is willing to work with any co-conspirators who come forward; anyone who passes on a chance to cooperate will be prosecuted, the statement said.

