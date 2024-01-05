Used cars that hold the best resale value and sell for the most money after 5 years

Used-car prices have finally normalized after years of increases.

Sticker shock pushed some customers to buy smaller, more fuel-efficient cars.

Electric vehicles saw some of the worst depreciation over five years, data from iSeeCars shows.

They say a car loses most of its value the minute it drives off a lot.

But that doesn't mean they all depreciate at the same rate. In fact, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some used cars' values even went up!

Luckily for almost everyone, things are normalizing in the auto market, and virtually all used cars are holding their value better than five years ago, according to data from iSeeCars.

The website monitored transaction prices for more than 1 million cars sold between November 2022 and October 2023 to determine depreciation rates over five years of ownership.

Electric vehicles faired the worst, the website found, losing an average of nearly half their value over five years in a segment of the pre-owned market that is still largely untested and proving nerve-racking for customers.

Trucks and hybrids held their value much better, with the latter having "a nearly 12 percentage point advantage over EVs in value retention, which translates to thousands of dollars in higher market value after five years," executive analyst Karl Brauer said in the study.

With such an uptick in used car prices in recent years, some drivers flocked to cheaper models and fuel-efficient engines, iSeeCars said.

Here are the 15 cars, trucks, and SUVs that held their value the best, according to iSeeCars' rankings.

15. Porsche 911 (convertible)

Porsche 911. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Average five-year depreciation: 26%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$42,227

14. Kia Rio 5-Door

A 2023 Kia Rio. Nissan

Average five-year depreciation: 25.8%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$5,006

13. Toyota Tundra

The 2023 Toyota Tundra. Toyota

Average five-year depreciation: 25.3%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$12,588

12. Porsche 718 Boxter

Porsche 718 Boxster. Porsche

Average five-year depreciation: 25.1%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$20,216

11. Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse at the New York International Auto Show Tim Levin/Insider

Average five-year depreciation: 25.5%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$10,035

10. Toyota Corolla

The 2022 Toyota Corolla. Alanis King

Average five-year depreciation: 24.5%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$10,035

9. Subaru Crosstrek

2019 Subaru Crosstrek. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Average five-year depreciation: 24.5%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$7,214

8. Toyota C-HR

Toyota CH-R. Toyota

Average five-year depreciation: 24.4%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$6,692

7. Chevrolet Camaro

GM employees applaud after posing with new General Motors 2016 Chevrolet Camaro after it rolled off the production line at GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Average five-year depreciation: 24.2%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$10,161

6. Subaru BRZ

The 2022 Subaru BRZ. Subaru

Average five-year depreciation: 23.4%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$8,114

5. Honda Civic (sedan/hatchback)

The 2023 Honda Civic sedan. Honda

Average five-year depreciation: 21.5%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$5,817

4. Jeep Wrangler/Wrangler Unlimited

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe on the assembly line at FCA’s Toledo North Assembly Plant. Stellantis

Average five-year depreciation: 20.8%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$8,891

3. Toyota Tacoma

The 2023 Toyota Tacoma. Alanis King

Average five-year depreciation: 20.4%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$8,359

2. Porsche 718 Cayman

Porsche 718 Cayman. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Average five-year depreciation: 17.6%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$13,372

1. Porsche 911 (coupe)

A Porsche 911 car parked outside Chanel on London's Bond Street. Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Average five-year depreciation: 9.3%

Average price difference from MSRP: -$18,094

