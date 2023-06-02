He used a driveway to turn around, Florida cops say. The homeowner had a gun

Two neighbors were arguing last Saturday afternoon in Palm Coast, Florida, and one ended up behind bars.

According to a report from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home on a “weapons disturbance call.”

When they got there, they spoke with the victim, who reported that she heard her neighbor, later identified as Terry Vetsch, 60, yelling at a friend of hers from across the street.

When she went to talk to him about the situation, things escalated, she said, with Vetsch pulling a gun and pointing it at her head, according to the arrest affidavit.

The problems reportedly began when the victim’s friend, 51-year-old Jeffrey Hinkson backed into Vetsch’s driveway to reposition his car, a white Ford Escape. After he completed the maneuver, he heard a “bang” on his rear window. When Hinkson turned around, he saw Vetsch, who began to yell at him for being on his property.

The neighbor heard the commotion and approached Vetsch to apologize for her visitor entering his driveway. That’s when she said he pulled a gun “two inches from her head” and threatened to kill her.

Surveillance video provided to the sheriff corroborated both the Ford driver and woman’s account of the incident, deputies said.

As for Vetsch’s version of what happened, he told deputies he was in his office when he observed an SUV backing into his driveway on his camera monitoring system. He then went into his bedroom and grabbed his gun, a Taurus 9mm pistol, and went outside to approach the driver, with the gun in his pocket.

He admitted that when he saw his neighbor coming to talk to him about the situation, things intensified, with her “waving ... hands toward his face and yelling,” so he pulled out the gun and pointed it at her, says the report.

Vetsch also told deputies that he believed the Ford driver was someone else named “Jason” with whom he had beef in the past.

Vetsch was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Flagler County Inmate Facility without incident. He remains in custody on $50,000 bond. The victim was granted a restraining order.

“Not controlling your anger does not work out most of the time,” said Flagler sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. “In this case it landed an individual in the Green Roof Inn,” his cheeky term for his jail.

Vetsch’s first formal court apperance is set for July 10.

A similar situation ended in tragedy in April when a 20-year-old woman Kaylin Gillis accidentally pulled into the wrong driveway while lost in upstate New York. Homeowner Kevin Monahan, 65, came out of the house and shot and killed her. He remains behind bars on a second-degree murder charge.