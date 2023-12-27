It used to be a gym — but house for sale has undergone dramatic transformation. See it

On the outside, this large brick building appears to have seen better days, ones that consisted of disgruntled high school kids being told to climb a rope or run a mile-and-a-half. But inside? Inside is a different world.

Almost.

This estate, a former gymnasium that has been dramatically converted into a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, is now listed for $599,977 in Wilkinson, Indiana.

Kitchen

And boy, is it different inside.

Interior

“This historic gym transformed into a modern residence offers a rare blend of historical charm and contemporary comforts,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Featuring meticulous upgrades, a serene location, and a rich community history, this home is an exceptional find for those seeking a unique living experience.”

Interior

Originally, the property was put up on the market in the summer of 2022, cited as a “rare opportunity for your very own high school gym,” WMAQ reported.

Bedroom

Since then, the home kept transforming and is now 5,357 square feet of sophistication. Well, sophistication and a lot of space.

Interior

The house was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a popular Facebook page that highlights unique homes for sale across the globe. And people were impressed.

“I kinda love it,” one person commented on Facebook. “I would put on some slippery socks and ‘ice skate’ all over the floor.”

Gym

“I think it’s kinda awesome,” another gushed. “My dogs would love to have all that room to run around and play when it’s raining out!”

“I love everything about this place,” someone noted.

Gym

“I love it. So much can be done with it,” one person observed.

“This is beyond interesting!” another expressed.

Bedroom

Wilkinson is about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

