‘I used mobile banking and lost £73,000 to fraudsters’

Mobile banking apps are leaving customers “dangerously exposed” to fraud, with users at risk of losing tens of thousands of pounds.

A report by consumer group Which? found banking apps were too easily compromised by fraudsters. One customer told Which? scammers had stolen £73,000 from his account after his phone was stolen in a pub.

The thief had been able to bypass security measures on the victim’s Barclays mobile banking app possibly by taking note of the code the victim used to unlock his phone and then trying similar combinations to access the app.

The scammer could then add an account they controlled as a new payee, and also reset the password on a bulk business payment system.

A recent banking security test by Which? found it was “too easy” to reset login details, as some apps “only request basic information which could be easily obtained by a fraudster”.

A Barclays spokesman said: “There is no higher priority than the protection of our customers’ funds and data.”

It comes as separate research by charity Age UK found over 65s are being cut off from vital banking services as banks close branches and they are pushed towards digital-only accounts.

Roughly 40pc of older people do not manage their money online, according to the charity.

The charity said bank branch closures had created a growing number of “banking deserts” across the country.

A poll conducted by Age UK also found 75pc of over-65s with a bank account preferred to visit a branch.

Nearly a third said they felt uncomfortable with online banking, with 28pc citing a lack of IT skills as a reason despite the push towards managing money through apps.

Age UK warned that the rapid closure of branches “risks cutting a significant minority of the older population out of an essential service”.

Caroline Abrahams, of Age UK, said it was “crucial” for banks to meet continued demand for in-person services among the older population.

She said: “We need to face up to the fact that huge numbers of older people, the ‘oldest old’ especially, are not banking online.”

So-called “banking hubs”, intended to replace individual bank branches in smaller towns, have launched in recent years.

But Ms Abrahams added that there were concerns about the delay between a town’s last bank branch closing down and a hub becoming operational.

“Maybe we need a new rule whereby if they want to close a branch, they have to provide communities with enough notice for a hub to come on stream before all the traditional face to face banking services there disappear,” she added.