I Used To Be Part Of A Pyramid Scheme But Now I Make $100K

In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at what it feels like to be a woman making six figures — when only 5% of American women make that much, according to the U.S. Census — w ith the hope it will give women insight into how to better navigate their own career and salary trajectories.

Today, we chat with a client success manager from Shawnee, KS. Previously, we spoke to a senior partnership manager in Tinton Falls, NJ, a development manager in Seattle, WA, and a head of talent acquisition in San Francisco, CA.

Job: Client Success Manager, Commercial Insurance

Age: 31

Location: Shawnee, Kansas

Degree: Bachelor's in international business and Spanish, plus industry designations

First Salary: $28,000

Current Salary: $101,000

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

"I actually wanted to be a basketball player on the men's Kansas University (KU) basketball team! I never understood growing up in a neighborhood of all boys that girls and boys didn't play together after a certain age. I used to dream about Roy Williams, who was the former KU head coach, seeing me play and asking me to join his team. Embarrassing."

What did you study in college?

"Double-majored in international business and Spanish in college. Also pursued and completed insurance-industry designations (CPCU, AU, AINS)."

Did you have to take out student loans?

"I was very fortunate to have parents who committed to paying for four years of college for me, as long as I kept my GPA above 3.5, which I did while working sometimes two jobs and leading my sorority as president. It took me 4.5 years to earn dual degrees, so the last semester — which was around $5,000 for my small state school — was on me. It took me about a year after college to repay it."

Have you been working at this job since you graduated from college?

"No, I was sucked into a pyramid scheme right out of college. The company was marketed to me as a sports and entertainment firm, and I was told that I would be dealing directly with the 'decision makers' of local businesses to offer promotional products. In reality, I walked around knocking on doors of businesses and offices all day in my assigned territory, hawking glorified coupon books for spa packages and sports tickets. It was completely commission-based, and I'm a hustler, so I made a good amount of cash. However, they then want you to build your team, lead an office, all the normal multilevel-marketing song and dance. You can imagine how well that went.

"After I got out of the pyramid scheme, I started in commercial insurance and have been in the industry in different capacities ever since, starting in 2011. I started at the very bottom of the totem pole, issuing certificates of insurance all day for a large broker.

"I tried out two smaller specialty agencies and jumped at the opportunity to join a startup with an industry-disruption goal. I clawed my way here, and I recently found out I'm up for a promotion to a vice president position, which makes it even sweeter."

How would you explain your day-to-day role at your job?

"I am responsible for a team of four other insurance professionals, anticipated to double this year due to explosive growth. We perform daily servicing for our clients, answer questions, and propose to prospective clients. I'm also responsible for our renewal retention rate, which is currently at an astronomical 98%."

Did you negotiate your salary?

"Absolutely! The recruiter I worked with let me know what the top salary was, and I asked for it and substantiated why I deserved it. I ended up with a base about $15,000 lower, but that was almost completely made up by an annual bonus.

"I expect my base to increase around $10,000 this year and my bonus to increase about $10,000 as well; this will put me at above $120,000."

Is your current job your “passion”? If not, what is?

"Shockingly, yes. I have the flexibility to make my position and my team my own. In a startup environment, I get to influence a lot of larger decisions and be involved in things that would normally be outside my scope. If someone told me even ten years ago that I would be in this job, or even the industry, I would have looked at them like they had two heads. Now I can't recommend the industry enough to new grads and seasoned workers alike."