He used social media to pimp a 14-year-old in Miami airport hotels, cops say. He’s 17

A 14-year-old runaway told cops she got sold for sex at hotels across the street from Miami International Airport up to five times a day, according to a police report. The first statutory rapist called himself “Slime,” the girl said. He paid in Percocet.

The girl said she turned all proceeds of that and future encounters over to her pimp, 17-year-old Miami resident Javier Quintero.

That’s in the report from Javier’s arrest on Wednesday by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force and Miami Springs police, with help from Miami and Miami Beach police.

Javier is in the Juvenile Assessment Center, but he’s looking at adult charges of human trafficking of a person under 18 (that’s a life sentence); deriving support from proceeds of prostitution; possession of child pornography; custodial interference; unlawful use of a communications device; renting space to be used for prostitution; and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Finding Javier proved to be easy, according to his arrest form. He was arrested Wednesday night after spotted while walking in front of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office building.

The girl had been found Tuesday at the Runway Inn, 656 East Dr., on Northwest 36th Street. The arrest form says a relative told Miami Springs police a 17-year-old named Javi, who used an Instagram account “huncho.javiii,” advertised the girl as a prostitute on social media.

An Aug. 12 post on what police say is Javier Quintero’s Instagram page. Quintero, accused of using Instagram and social media to pimp a 14-year-old girl, was arrested hours after this post.

When police talked to the girl, she said she’d run away from home after a family argument in July. Through a friend, she met Javier.

After having sex with Javier in the Runway Inn and the Days Inn, 4767 NW 36th St., he told her she could make $250 an hour doing the same thing with other men. Javier also told her to get the payment up front, bring it to him immediately (to ensure she wouldn’t get robbed) and always make the men wear a condom.

Over the next three weeks, she said, Javier pimped her out of the Runway Inn and Days Inn while giving her marijuana, cocaine, molly, Percocet and Dextromethorphan, also known as DXM, Triple C or Poor Man’s PCP.

Once Javier was taken into custody, the arrest form says, he claimed he thought the girl was 17. The form also says he consented to a search of his iPhone.

Cops say they saw the aforementioned Instagram account. They also saw a video of Javier touching the girl’s breasts among other sexual pictures and videos of the girl.

Javier also kept a screen shot of his July 19 text conversation with “Slime.” He offered sex with the girl for $100 and five Percocet.

