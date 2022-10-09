I used to work at Trader Joe's. Here are 8 things I buy from the chain every fall.

I used to work at Trader Joe's and I still shop there. Jonathan Chandler

I worked at Trader Joe's for nearly three years, so I've tasted plenty of popular seasonal items.

There are so many great treats in the fall, including cinnamon-roll blondies and pumpkin muffins.

I'm a big fan of the fall-themed scented candles, and the broccoli-cheddar soup is a cozy meal.

Pumpkin pancake and waffle mix ushers in the fall at Trader Joe's.

Pumpkin pancake and waffle mix from Trader Joe's. Jonathan Chandler

Nothing screams fall more than pumpkin.

The pumpkin pancake mix is absolutely amazing. It's best when you're in the mood for something sweet for breakfast.

A box costs $3.49.

Organic Vermont maple syrup is a steal.

Vermont maple syrup from Trader Joe's. Jonathan Chandler

You can't have pancakes without a little syrup — or a lot, depending on your mood.

The organic, bourbon-barrel-aged Vermont maple syrup is perfect on French toast, pancakes, or waffles. I like to pair it with the pumpkin pancake mix.

A bottle of the special syrup costs $9.99.

The spatchcocked sweet-and-savory chicken makes an easy and cozy meal.

Sweet-and-savory chicken from Trader Joe's. Jonathan Chandler

The chicken is coated in a maple-Dijon marinade that encompasses all the fall flavors you're looking for in a cozy meal.

I like to pair it with butternut squash or mashed sweet potatoes.

The chicken runs for $5.49 a pound.

I love the broccoli-cheddar soup made with Trader Joe's unexpected cheddar.

Broccoli-cheddar soup from Trader Joe's. Jonathan Chandler

There's nothing like a good bowl of soup when the weather starts to cool down, and Trader Joe's broccoli-cheddar soup is cheesy and savory.

When paired with a toasted piece of sourdough, the soup keeps me full for the whole day.

Each container costs $4.99.

The vanilla-pumpkin and Honeycrisp-apple candles live up to the hype.

Vanilla-pumpkin candles at Trader Joe's. Jonathan Chandler

Fall is the perfect time for candles, and Trader Joe's has some of the best.

The vanilla-pumpkin candle fills the whole room with a sweet aroma. The Honeycrisp-apple candle is on the lighter side but reminds me of an apple pie.

The candles are $3.99 each.

Everyone should experience the delight that is the cinnamon-roll blondie bar.

Mix for cinnamon-roll blondies at Trader Joe's. Jonathan Chandler

If you've ever wanted a cinnamon roll, but in a different form, this is the perfect option for you.

The cinnamon-roll blondie bars are absolutely delectable. I like to spread jam on mine to add to the sweetness.

A box of the mix costs $3.99.

Apple-cider jam is a fall staple.

Apple-cider jam from Trader Joe's. Jonathan Chandler

The apple-cider jam is one of my all-time favorite items at Trader Joe's.

It's the perfect jam for fall — I like to spread some on cheese toast or crackers.

A jar goes for $3.49.

The pumpkin-streusel muffins are perfect for a fall brunch.

Gluten-free pumpkin-streusel muffins from Trader Joe's. Jonathan Chandler

What I love about these muffins is that the pumpkin taste isn't too powerful.

They're sweet and make for the perfect treat. I like to warm the muffin up for about fifteen seconds before eating.

A packet of four muffins costs $4.99, and they're gluten-free.

